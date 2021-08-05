The awesome Midnight Express label team was 62





Bobby Eaton put Memphis in a headache early in his career and Memphis liked it. The beloved professional wrestler, who died Wednesday at the age of 62, was a fixture on local television and Mid-South Coliseumin in the early 1980s, just a few years after a career that began as a teenager in the Nashville area and near his hometown. of Huntsville, Alabama. Known for his acrobatic athleticism and the dusty blonde locks that have earned him the nickname “Beautiful Bobby”, Eaton has earned a reputation as a reliable showman in Memphis “tag team” matches, often touted as a “heel” or a villain, while fighting alongside such mainstays as Koko B. Ware and Sweet Brown Sugar. Memphis favorite Tojo Yamamoto was one of Eaton’s first coaches and mentors. Local wrestling historian Mark James said Eaton was more often a supporting player than a “main” wrestler during his days in Memphis. Nonetheless, Eaton took part in many of the most memorable fights of the time. Perhaps the most legendary of these was Andre the Giant’s last appearance in Memphis on March 21, 1983, in a battle royale pitting Eaton, Jimmy Hart and the Bruise Brothers against Jerry Lawler, Stagger Lee and Andre is 7 feet 4 inches and 520 pounds. . James, who runs the memphishistory.com website, said Eaton was considered “a guy from Memphis” part of the unofficial Memphis wrestling family, as opposed to a wrestler who occasionally passed through the market. However, Eaton didn’t find a wrestling superstar until he left Memphis and joined former rival Dennis Condrey to form a tag team duo known as the Midnight Express (Condrey was later replaced by Stan Lane). The team has grown into one of the most popular in the industry, winning multiple championship belts, including the National Wrestling Alliance United States Tag Team tag team title. Few details of Eaton’s death have been made public. Her sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, confirmed her brother’s death in a Facebook post. However, the wrestler, who lived in the Nashville area, had suffered from heart problems in recent years, and was hospitalized in July after injuring his hip in a fall. Following:Dustin Starr’s “Championship Wrestling” goes down in history. Can he revitalize Memphis professional wrestling? | Giannotto Regardless of his health, Eaton loved his interaction with fans, and he appeared frequently at wrestling events, comic book conventions, and other gatherings, in Memphis and elsewhere. This, along with his talent, explains why his death was a major topic on social media Thursday, with colleagues and fans praising Eaton for real friendliness and generosity that contrasted with his often villainous professional personality. “He was universally loved,” said James, “and very humble. Just one of the nicest, nicest guys in the business, ever. And an incredible athlete in the ring.”

