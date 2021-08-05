Trey Parker and Matt Stone make $ 900 million in South Park





Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman are planting even deeper roots at Comedy Central. South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a $ 900 million deal with parent company ViacomCBS, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The outlet ranked it as one of the richest offerings in television history. Parker and Stone will make six new seasons of South Park for Comedy Central, bringing their long-running comedy to Season 30. The duo will also be creating 14 stunning spinoff films for the company’s streaming service, Paramount +. They will be the first South Park movies since 1999 South Park: bigger, longer and uncut. The first two films in the deal are slated to debut before the end of 2021. Two per year are scheduled until 2027, according to Deadline. This can produce a somewhat sticky streaming situation for South Park, which currently streams exclusively on HBO Max. Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and was truly happy that they made a commitment to us for the next 75 years, Parker and Stone said in a statement, via Deadline. When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way of producing the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Gilles) were immediately very supportive and allowed us to try something new which turned out to be very well received. We can’t wait to go back to the traditional South Park episodes, but now we can also try new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always try their luck with us. Their historic agreements follow on from Reese witherspoons Hello Sunshine sold to Blackstone Group Inc. This company was also valued at $ 900 million, although it produces a fraction of the content that Parker and Stones South Park possesses. The animated series premiered in 1997 and became Comedy Centrals top rated show in its first season. Parker and Stone managed to maintain their dominance, creating best cable TV broadcast of 2021 with their South ParQ Vaccination Special. Matt and Trey are world-class creators who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to confuse the absurdities of our culture and we’re excited to extend and deepen our long relationship with them to help power Paramount + and Comedy Central, Chris McCarthy, President / CEO -MTV Entertainment & CCO / Adult Animation Paramount +, said in a statement to Deadline. Parker has indicated his commitment to create South Park before his 20th season in 2016. I think what we said was if these kids are never going to apologize from the table, he said. Vanity Show. We were going to wait to be excused. Were going to wait to be thrown out. It was just a mentality for us and in a way it was a healthy mentality that we, from the start, have been thinking, OK, well that’s not going to last. In any minute, we were going to run away from town. This day does not seem to be coming anytime soon. More great stories from Vanity Show In search of the truth about Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento

