Jeopardy producer Mike Richards set to replace Alex Trebek as host





Sources familiar with the process say it is indeed a done deal, although it may not be announced until the end of August.

Variety reported Wednesday that “Richards is clearly the frontrunner” and is in “advanced negotiations” to run the show.

Richards has extensive television hosting experience in addition to his production credits. Still, the news of his favorite status sparked many jokes as the head of the search committee picked himself up for the coveted position. Hank Stuever, former Washington Post television critic, called him “Dick Cheney’s approach: we looked high and low and it was ME all the way! “

Ultimately, the decision was made by Tony Vinciquerra, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, according to a source familiar with the matter. Sony’s television division produces “Jeopardy!” as well as “Wheel of Fortune”.

The two game shows are among the most popular and long-lasting programs on television, upping the local stations where they air in the evenings. So when “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek passed away last year at the age of 80, Sony was under enormous pressure to choose an attractive successor. After the final episodes of Trebek, a cast of A-List guest hosts filled up, leaving viewers with the distinct impression of an audition process. “We’re not looking for a three-year-old host, we’re looking for a 10 or 20-year-old host,” Richards, 46, said in a statement. interview with B + C / Multichannel News in May. “Stability is one of the strengths of the show, so we have to figure out who has a 20-year horizon and who can focus on the show and make it great during that time.” Richards was the second guest host, after “Jeopardy!” the great Ken Jennings of all time, due to what he described as a fluke of Covid: At a time when Covid-19 cases were on the rise in Los Angeles, “people were understandably a little bit reluctant to shoot, “so he told viewers he was stepping in for two weeks to fill the void. After Richards filled the role, well-known names like Aaron Rodgers and Katie Couric took turns behind the lectern, including two CNN reporters, Anderson Cooper and Dr Sanjay Gupta. The guest-host process is still underway this week with CNBC’s David Faber. The final guest, Joe Buck of Fox Sports, will host next week. Richards said in May that “by the end of July or early August we will have a permanent host in place.” Timing is a factor as Sony will start recording the new season of “Jeopardy!” in the coming weeks before a premiere in September. But Sony may be reluctant to officially name a new permanent host while live testing is underway. A Sony spokesperson declined to comment on the negotiations, except to say that conversations with potential hosts are ongoing. Sources who spoke with CNN Business said Sony wanted “Jeopardy!” be the primary role of the permanent host, instead of recruiting someone who already has one or two other roles. Jennings was one of the other finalists, so to speak, according to one of the sources. Richard has hosted game shows such as “The Pyramid” for GSN and reality shows such as “Beauty and the Geek” for The CW. He joined “The Price Is Right” in 2008 as a co-executive producer. Claire McNear, author of the definitive book “Jeopardy!” story “Answers in the Form of Questions,” said on Twitter that “It’s going to be interesting to see how the fan base reacts – this season was positioned as a live audition with Richards himself saying they were listening to them. fans, so it’s inevitably a strange place for people who have vocally supported other hosts. “ In May, Richards said he consulted with Michael Gelman, executive producer of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” about the experience of replacing a host on an iconic TV show. Richards said Gelman told him that “whoever will be beaten, whoever it is, so that person has to be resilient.” “This is what happened to Drew Carey on ‘The Price Is Right’,” said Richards. “He was destroyed for years and then at one point everyone looked up and thought, ‘Oh Drew Carey, I really love this guy. “That’s exactly what’s going to happen here.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/05/media/mike-richards-jeopardy-host/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos