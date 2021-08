Review Bring Your Own Brigade: Some say the world will end up on fire

A few times a year I pull out our HEPA filter and start reassuring my worried friends and family that, no, the city of Los Angeles, where I live, is not, or at least not yet, on fire. The air quality here is almost always bad, of course, but I tend to only turn on the air filter when the smoke comes in, filling the basin and darkening the sky. The Burning City is Los Angeles ‘deepest image of itself, Joan Didion wrote in 1967. It was two years after Watts’ uprising, but Didion was not writing about race and calculus. , she created a poetically apocalyptic image of the city and, by extension, California. Decades later, she returned to the subject, using a fire season phrase that now seems outdated. In an era of persistent drought and climate change, wildfires never seem to go out in the West, where so many people burned in July that smoke has reached the East Coast. In Bring Your Own Brigade, director Lucy Walker doesn’t just watch the fires; she investigates and tries to understand them. It’s a tough, clever, and impressive film, and one of its virtues is that Walker, a British transplant in Los Angeles, doesn’t seem to have figured it out until he starts filming. She appears open, curious, and rightly worried, but her approach to the way she looks and listens, and the way she shapes matter gives the film a quality of discovery. (She’s also pleasantly devoid of the boosterism or sufficient hostility that characterizes so much California blanket.) Specific and universal, heartbreaking and hopeful, Bring Your Own Brigade opens onto a world in flames. It is today and all over Australia, Greece, the United States, fires are burning. Ignited by lightning, broken power lines and a long and catastrophic history of human error, the fire engulfs acres with every mile, destroying homes and neighborhoods and killing every living thing in its path. It’s terrifying, and if you can get past the film’s heart-wrenching first images, especially of a pitifully scorched and whiny koala, you’ll quickly realize your terror is justified.

