Aaliyahs music will finally be streaming. What took so long?
For years it was one of the most striking and confusing musical absences: the majority of the catalog of Aaliyah, the revolutionary R&B singer of the 1990s and early 2000s, has been absent from digital services. making the work of one of the most influential pop stars of recent decades largely invisible and depriving her of a proper legacy. The singer, whose full name was Aaliyah Haughton, died in a plane crash in 2001 at the age of 22.
But Thursday came a surprise announcement that his music will be arriving on streaming platforms soon, starting with his second album, One in a Million (1996), on August 20.
Fans, including Cardi B, celebrated online. But Aaliyahs’ music return remains difficult, with a battle still ongoing between her succession and the music impresario who signed her as a teenager and retains control of most of her catalog. Here is an overview of its long unavailability on the services that dominate music consumption today.
What music is coming out now?
Blackground Records, founded by the producer Barry hankerson Aaliyah’s uncle has said he will re-release 17 albums from his catalog over the next two months, on streaming services as well as on CD and vinyl. They include the bulk of Aaliyahs’ release of her studio albums One in a Million and Aaliyah, as well as the Romeo Must Die soundtrack and two posthumous collections as well as albums by Timbaland, Toni Braxton, JoJo and Tank.
The releases, made through a distribution deal with independent music company Empire, will introduce a new generation to Aaliyah’s work. In the 1990s, she established herself as a powerful voice in the emerging sound of hip-hop: a frank young woman, she was only 15 when she released her first album, Age Aint Nothing but a Number (1994 ) who sings like a street-smart angel on some of the most innovative backing tracks of the time.
Where most divas insist on being the center of the song, Kelefa Sanneh of the New York Times wrote in an appraisal in 2001, she knew how to disappear into music, how to match her voice to the bassline it was sometimes hard to tell from each other.
Who is Barry Hankerson?
Hankerson is an elusive, powerful and divisive figure in the music world. He was once married to Gladys Knight, and then discovered and directed R. Kelly. He made Blackground one of the most successful black music companies of its time, but clashed with artists. Braxton, JoJo and others sued the label, with Braxton accusing Hankerson of fraud, deception and double-gambling, according to a 2016 article on the music site Complex titled The inexplicable absence of Aaliyah’s best music online.
In 1991, Hankerson introduced his 12-year-old niece to Kelly, who was twice her age. Kelly, then a singer, songwriter and emerging producer, would become the main force shaping the start of Aaliyah’s career, writing and producing much of her material and making Aaliyah a part of her entourage.
It later emerged that Kelly had secretly married Aaliyah in 1994, when she was 15 and he was 27. In the criminal case that Kelly now faces in Brooklyn, who is expected to start jury selection the Next week, prosecutors alleged Kelly bribed an Illinois government employee in time to obtain fake ID for Aaliyah that made him age 18. Their marriage was called off.
After Hankerson moved the distribution of the Jive label’s Blackground releases to Atlantic in the mid-90s, Aaliyah began working with two young songwriter-producers from Virginia: Timbaland and Missy Elliott. Their first collaboration, One in a Million (1996), went double platinum and spawned the hit singles If Your Girl Only Knew and The One I Gave My Heart To.
What happened to Aaliyah’s music?
By the time Aaliyah passed, she seemed on her way to a major career. But as the music business moved into the digital age and Blackgrounds production slowed down, its music has largely disappeared.
Aside from the Age Aint album Nothing but a Number, which remained in the Jive catalog via Sony Music, and a handful of other tracks, most of Aaliyahs’ songs have not been available for streaming. Used CDs and LPs of his work to breathtaking prices.
Its influence has persisted, even if it is sometimes more imaginary than real. Last month singer Normani released a song, Wild side, with Cardi B, which contained what many fans thought was a sample of an Aaliyah drum break. (Billboard said no, although Hankerson said he would have his blessing anyway.) And interest in his story was spurred by the 2019 documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which deepened their relationship.
While the streaming catalog has almost reached the long predicted heavenly jukebox level of completion, there are still other notable absences. De La Souls’ early work, including his classic 1989 debut 3 Feet High and Rising, is not online, apparently due to sample erasure issues. (The new owners of this music have is committed to making it available, although no concrete plan has been revealed.)
Why is music available now?
It is not clear what led to the current release of Aaliyah’s music.
According to a new article by Billboard, Hankerson started looking for a new chord for his music about a year ago, after Aaliyah’s estate made a cryptic announcement this communication began between the estate and various record companies to finally put his music online. More updates to come, he says.
But the estate does not control the records of Aaliyahs; Hankerson does this, thanks to his ownership of the Blackground label. For months, fans have been following more mysterious statements from the field, including one in January, around what would have been Aaliyah’s 42nd birthday, that these matters are not in our control.
When Blackground announced its re-release plans, the estate responded with yet another puzzling statement, claiming that for the past 20 years, it has endured dark deceit tactics in connection with unauthorized projects aimed at tarnishing, while also expressing its forgiveness and sympathy. desire to move forward.
A more direct explanation of what happened behind the scenes came from an estate lawyer, Paul V. LiCalsi, who said: For almost 20 years, Blackground did not report to the estate with any regularity in accordance with its registration. contracts. In addition, the estate was not made aware of the imminent catalog publication until the deal was closed and the plans were in place.
Billboard quoted a representative from Blackground in response, saying the domain will receive everything it is entitled to and that a royalty payment was made earlier this year.
For fans, the backstage fights may be less important than the music finally becoming available online
Baby Girl is coming to Spotify, the service announcement on Twitter, with a photo of Aaliyah. We have been waiting for this for a long time.
