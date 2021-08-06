Aaliyahs music will finally be streaming. What took so long?

For years it was one of the most striking and confusing musical absences: the majority of the catalog of Aaliyah, the revolutionary R&B singer of the 1990s and early 2000s, has been absent from digital services. making the work of one of the most influential pop stars of recent decades largely invisible and depriving her of a proper legacy. The singer, whose full name was Aaliyah Haughton, died in a plane crash in 2001 at the age of 22.

But Thursday came a surprise announcement that his music will be arriving on streaming platforms soon, starting with his second album, One in a Million (1996), on August 20.

Fans, including Cardi B, celebrated online. But Aaliyahs’ music return remains difficult, with a battle still ongoing between her succession and the music impresario who signed her as a teenager and retains control of most of her catalog. Here is an overview of its long unavailability on the services that dominate music consumption today.

What music is coming out now?

Blackground Records, founded by the producer Barry hankerson Aaliyah’s uncle has said he will re-release 17 albums from his catalog over the next two months, on streaming services as well as on CD and vinyl. They include the bulk of Aaliyahs’ release of her studio albums One in a Million and Aaliyah, as well as the Romeo Must Die soundtrack and two posthumous collections as well as albums by Timbaland, Toni Braxton, JoJo and Tank.