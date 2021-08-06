Legendary professional team wrestler Bobby Eaton dies at 62





Legendary pro wrestler Bobby Eaton has died aged 62, according to reports from his sister and the WWE Thursday morning. The cause of death has not yet been released, but Eaton was hospitalized in late July after suffering a hip injury and several broken fingers from a fall, according to reports. Her sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, confirmed the news of his brothers’ deaths on Facebook, sharing that his little brother, the handsome Bobby Eaton, passed away last night and that he was the nicest, most loving person you could ever meet. Eaton will be remembered as one of the greatest team wrestlers of all time, finding fame as a member of the Midnight Express, teaming up with Dennis Condrey and Stan Lane. The Midnight Express was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 2009, and in 2019 Eaton was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Eaton’s career spanned four decades, during which time he won nine tag team titles in the NWA and WCW. Several professional wrestlers have shared their condolences on social media, including Ric Flair, Dax Harwood and Arn Anderson. Bobby Eaton is a man with a professional reputation you aspire to build and a reputation as a person you hope those you love have about you, Samoa Joe tweeted. A MASTER (sic) of our profession and one of the nicest men I have had the pleasure of meeting. My condolences to his family, my gratitude for the memories. Eaton’s death comes just over a month after the death of his wife, Donna Dundee, at age 57. Dundee, daughter of professional wrestler Bill Dundee, and Eaton have three children together. Their son, Dylan, continues the family legacy as a professional wrestler. Contact Alyssa Hertel at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/2021/08/05/bobby-eaton-legendary-tag-team-pro-wrestler-dies-62/5500889001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos