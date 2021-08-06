A Taste of Colorado to host 2021 event across downtown Denver





After canceling the 2020 event, the organizers are bringing the festival back to a new format that will be downtown-wide.

DENVER Colorado's flagship Labor Day weekend festival is set to return with a new downtown-wide format. The "reinvented" A taste of Colorado will take place Saturday, September 4 through Monday, September 6 at locations in downtown Denver. "We're not going to be at Civic Center Park this year. We're going to be along the 16th Street Mall right here in the Denver pavilions, which are on Glenarm Plaza," said Sharon Alton with the Downtown Denver Partnership (DDP). Now in its 38th year, the festival has been canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but will return with attractions celebrating local art, music and culture. Taste of Colorado is a beloved tradition that spans generations, Alton said. We are proud to bring the Taste Out of the Pandemic back this year in a new format that will be a true celebration of our city's culture and all that our city's artists, musicians and restaurateurs have to offer. Highlighting everything local has never been more important, and we can't wait to do so alongside our community over Labor Day weekend. Alton said this year's event will feature three stages where attendees can listen to music from a variety of musicians. Downtown restaurants will create special Colorado-centric menus for the festival, and local vendors will sell art and crafts along the 16th Street Mall. "At Skyline Park there will be a huge area for the kids with favorites like a euro bungee, oversized slides, face painting, clowns and more for the whole family," said Alton. More than 500,000 people generally attend the A taste of Colorado in downtown Denver every year. The family-friendly festival is popular for its music concerts, food and shopping.

