Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Indira Varma admits she doesn’t know Star Wars





Some actors are happily diving into new Star Wars projects after being fans for decades themselves. Indira Varma is not one of them. Oh, she’s excited. But when she talks about her experience working on the Obi wan kenobi show so far the The iron Throne The actress admitted that she doesn’t know the ins and outs of a galaxy far, far away as well as some of her co-stars might be. We don’t blame her. There is a lot to unpack. “It’s brand new to me and really embarrassing,” she said. Metro. “I keep getting called out on stuff, but I played Princess Leia in the playground when I was six without seeing her.” While we don’t know who Varma will portray in the Disney +-exclusive mini-series, IMDb reports that she will appear in a single episode. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will reprise their roles as Revenge of the Sith (although Christensen will presumably play Vader for more than a few minutes this time) with Joel Edgerton (Owen) and Bonnie Piesse (Beru). Thankfully, Varma isn’t the only new to the Star Wars scene on this set. Kumail Nanjiani might be a Marvel superhero in the making, but for us the fact that he’s also on a Star Wars project is a bit more intriguing. Just because Varma doesn’t know all the details doesn’t mean she hasn’t done at least some homework to prepare for her appearance. Hey, you have to start somewhere. “I’ve looked at all of the old ones now, but I wouldn’t say I’m up to date,” Varma said. “I still don’t know what order they all go.” Depending on who you ask, maybe none of us are sure. But that’s irrelevant. Hopefully by the time the series releases, she will have just a little more knowledge to talk to. Especially about his character… whoever it is. Obi wan kenobi is scheduled to premiere on Disney + in 2022.

