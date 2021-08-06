Entertainment
Today’s list of famous birthdays for August 4, 2021 includes celebrities Billy Bob Thornton, Greta Gerwig
Best celebrity birthdays on August 4, 2021
Birthday wishes go out to Billy Bob Thornton, Greta Gerwig and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on August 4th, and learn an interesting fact about each one.
Actor Richard Belzer turns 77
Fun fact: only 3 other actors have appeared in more episodes of Law & Order: SVU than Belzer
Actor Billy Bob Thorton turns 66
Fun fact: he was married to Angelina Jolie
Actor Daniel Dae Kim turns 53
Fun fact: played a small role in Ang Lees Hulk
Former actress Meghan Markle turns 40
Fun fact: recently gave birth to her second child, Lilibet
Actress Abigail Spencer turns 40
Fun fact: I attended Meghan Markles’ wedding to Prince Harry
Writer and actress Greta Gerwig turns 38
Anecdote: Nominated for two Oscars for Lady Bird
More celebrities with birthdays today
Actress Tina Cole (My Three Sons) is 78 years old. Actress Kym Karath (The Sound of Music) is 63 years old. Actress Lauren Tom (Joy Luck Club, Men In Trees) is 62 years old. Producer Michael Gelman (Live with Kelly and Ryan) is 60 years old. Actor Crystal Chappell (Guiding Light) is 56 years old. Boo Radleys drummer Rob Cieka is 53 years old. Actor Michael Deluise (Gilmore Girls, NYPD Blue) is 52 years old. Rapper Yo-Yo (Miss Rap Supreme) is 50 years old. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 40 years old. American Idol finalist Crystal Bowersox is 36. The Wanted singer Tom Parker is 33 years old. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Grace Under Fire) are 29 years old. American Idol finalist Jessica Sanchez is 26 years old.
Other popular or historic birthdays on August 4
Percy Bysshe Shelley, English poet
Louis Vuitton, leather goods
John Venn, Venn diagrams
Louis Armstrong, jazz musician
Frank Vincent, actor
Barack Obama, 44th US President (60)
Roger Clemens, former MLB pitcher (59)
Jeff Gordon, former NASCAR driver (50)
with the Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com
