Today’s list of famous birthdays for August 4, 2021 includes celebrities Billy Bob Thornton, Greta Gerwig





Best celebrity birthdays on August 4, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Billy Bob Thornton, Greta Gerwig and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on August 4th, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Actors Dann Florek, left, and Richard Belzer from “Law & Order: SVU” attend the 2013 NBC Network Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, May 13, 2013, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actor Richard Belzer turns 77 Fun fact: only 3 other actors have appeared in more episodes of Law & Order: SVU than Belzer Billy Bob Thornton attends a special screening of “A Million Little Pieces” at the London Hotel on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actor Billy Bob Thorton turns 66 Fun fact: he was married to Angelina Jolie Randall Park, left to right, Ali Wong, Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves arrive at the “Always Be My Maybe” premiere on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden / Invision / AP)Mark Von Holden / Invision / AP Actor Daniel Dae Kim turns 53 Fun fact: played a small role in Ang Lees Hulk FILE – In this file photo from Saturday March 7, 2020, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Albert Hall in London, to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on Wednesday May 5, 2021, won her remaining copyright claim against a UK tabloid publisher for the publication of a personal letter she wrote to her ex- father. (Simon Dawson / Pool via AP, File)PA Former actress Meghan Markle turns 40 Fun fact: recently gave birth to her second child, Lilibet Abigail Spencer arrives at the Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actress Abigail Spencer turns 40 Fun fact: I attended Meghan Markles’ wedding to Prince Harry Noah Baumbach, left, and Greta Gerwig arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Writer and actress Greta Gerwig turns 38 Anecdote: Nominated for two Oscars for Lady Bird More celebrities with birthdays today Actress Tina Cole (My Three Sons) is 78 years old. Actress Kym Karath (The Sound of Music) is 63 years old. Actress Lauren Tom (Joy Luck Club, Men In Trees) is 62 years old. Producer Michael Gelman (Live with Kelly and Ryan) is 60 years old. Actor Crystal Chappell (Guiding Light) is 56 years old. Boo Radleys drummer Rob Cieka is 53 years old. Actor Michael Deluise (Gilmore Girls, NYPD Blue) is 52 years old. Rapper Yo-Yo (Miss Rap Supreme) is 50 years old. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 40 years old. American Idol finalist Crystal Bowersox is 36. The Wanted singer Tom Parker is 33 years old. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Grace Under Fire) are 29 years old. American Idol finalist Jessica Sanchez is 26 years old. Producer Michael Gelman (Live with Kelly and Ryan) is 60 years old. Actor Crystal Chappell (Guiding Light) is 56 years old. Boo Radleys drummer Rob Cieka is 53 years old. Actor Michael Deluise (Gilmore Girls, NYPD Blue) is 52 years old. Rapper Yo-Yo (Miss Rap Supreme) is 50 years old. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 40 years old. American Idol finalist Crystal Bowersox is 36. The Wanted singer Tom Parker is 33 years old. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Grace Under Fire) are 29 years old. American Idol finalist Jessica Sanchez is 26 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on August 4 Percy Bysshe Shelley, English poet Louis Vuitton, leather goods John Venn, Venn diagrams Louis Armstrong, jazz musician Frank Vincent, actor Barack Obama, 44th US President (60) Roger Clemens, former MLB pitcher (59) Jeff Gordon, former NASCAR driver (50) 