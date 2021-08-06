‘South Park’ brings 14 new movies to Paramount +, 3 more seasons on Comedy Central – CBS Denver

New York, New York State – South Park co-creators and Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who both grew up in Colorado, have reached a new deal with MTV Entertainment Studios extending the series on Comedy Central by 2027 for an unprecedented 30th season. The new deal also includes 14 original films coming to ViacomCBS’s streaming service. Paramount +, with two releases during the year.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone sign a new deal to extend South Park through Season 30 and make 14 original films made to stream exclusively for Paramount +, starting with two films in 2021. Read the full press announcement: https://t.co/vhlzu0E96F pic.twitter.com/uvPhRbVp7E – South Park (@SouthPark) August 5, 2021

“Matt and Trey are world-class creators who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to confuse the absurdities of our culture and we’re excited to extend and deepen our long relationship with them to help power Paramount + and Comedy Central,” said Chris McCarthy, President / CEO -MTV Entertainment & CCO / Adult Animation – Paramount +. “Franchise brand content such as South Park and developing new intellectual property with formidable talents like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue to grow Paramount +. “

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said Parker and Stone. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way of producing the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) immediately supported us and allowed us to ‘try something new that turned out to be very well received. We can’t wait to go back to the traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always try their luck with us.

