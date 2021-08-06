‘South Park’ creators sign new deal that brings 14 films to Paramount +





The deal extends the adventures of Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman through a 30th season. However, the most notable news may be what this means for ViacomCBS ‘streaming efforts. The company also announced Thursday that the new deal will bring 14 original “South Park” movies to ViacomCBS ‘newly renamed streaming service, Paramount +. Two of these films will debut in 2021. The company did not disclose financial details of the deal, but Bloomberg said the deal came with a whopping $ 900 million prize “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” Parker and Stone said in a statement. “South Park”, launched in 1997, is one of ViacomCBS’s most successful franchises. The series, which satirizes culture via the secular world of its young lead characters, has always been a shot. His prisoner-free approach has earned him a loyal following and numerous awards over time. As Paramount + changes its name from CBS All Access, the platform has focused on the offerings it offers under its corporate umbrella. This includes what he calls a “mountain of entertainment” of over 30,000 episodes and films from Paramount Pictures, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and MTV. The service also offers live programming such as sports and news, a rarity in the streaming world. “South Park” is an important extension of this strategy. The series (alongside “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”) has helped make Comedy Central a mainstay of cable for the past two decades, so it makes sense that ViacomCBS is now using it to bolster their streaming efforts, an objective that has become vital. to media companies all over Hollywood. ViacomCBS FOLLOWING said in its second quarter earnings report on Thursday that it now has 42 million subscribers worldwide between Paramount + and its streaming service Showtime. The company also said streaming revenue was up 92% from the previous year quarter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/05/media/south-park-deal-paramount/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos