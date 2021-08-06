Weekly roundup of entertainment-related events in San Juan County





The Four Corners Jam Festival takes place Thursday August 5 through Sunday August 8 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. Special prices are available for ages 11-23, and children ages 10 and up. less are admitted free. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com. The designer market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 5 at Orchard Park around the corner Main and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615. An apple art class will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday August 5 during the Makers Market in Ochard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. AJ Begay will lead class members in painting an apple, and supplies are provided. Free. Call 505-320-0615. Barryn vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 pm Thursday, August 5 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657. The Chip In Fore Kids golf tournament will be held at 7:30 am on Friday August 6 at Pinon Hills Golf Course, 2101 Sunrise Parkway in Farmington. The registration fee is $ 500 for a team of four. Profits go to Aztec Boys & Girls Clubs. Call 505-324-5113 or 505-334-8861. The San Juan County Fair Parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday August 6 on Main Street in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-947-5823. Angry river performs at 6 p.m. on Friday August 6 at 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free. The Sandstoners performance at 6 p.m. Friday August 6th at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176. Dakota Cadillac occurs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday August 6 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205. Farmington Farmers Market returns 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday August 7 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496. Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday August 7 in the parking lot of the chapter house in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected] An event to distribute backpacks and school supplies will be held from 9 am to 11 am on Saturday August 7 at Desert Heights Church, 1835 E. Main St. in Farmington; Timberline Church, 311 Ruins Road in Aztec; Riverstone Church, 810 N. Buena Vista Ave. in Farmington; and the Pinon Hills Community Church, 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. Items will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. The summer terrace concert series takes place with a performance by Terry Richard at 6 p.m. on Saturday August 7 outside the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1174. Neighbours Day, a family event to benefit the Basin Good Neighbor Foundation, takes place at 6 p.m. on Saturday August 7 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 NM Highway 511 in Blanco. The event features music from the Zia Chicks, the Delbert Anderson Trio and Jose Villareal. Tickets cost $ 25. Call 505-325-8231. ARTrageous, an interactive art and music group, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday August 7 at Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets cost $ 6 and $ 10. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/civiccenter. The coalescing spirit, a presentation of multimedia artwork, original live music, poetry and dance by an Aboriginal artist, will be presented at 2 pm Sunday, August 8 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. Tickets cost $ 12 and $ 15. Visit fmtn.org/civiccenter. Black velvet occurs at 4 p.m. on Sunday August 8 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 NM Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit vinsofthesanjuan.com. San Juan County Fair takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday August 9 to Thursday August 12; from 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday August 13 and Saturday August 14; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday August 15 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $ 10 for adults, $ 5 for children. Call 505-325-5415 or visit sanjuancountyfair.net. Kirtland Farmers’ Market will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday August 9 in the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551. Farmington Farmers Market will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496. An open musical jam will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505.325-6605. Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday August 11 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected] The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11 at Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171. San Juan County Historical Society will meet at 6 pm on Wednesday August 11 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with author Connie Nordstrom discussing her book, “I Remember Farmington Before the Boom”. Free entry and open to all. Quiz night will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday August 11 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568. José Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday August 11 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176. Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected] Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

