‘Vivo’ director Kirk DeMicco in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’ episode – The Hollywood Reporter





Director Kirk DeMicco discusses new animated musical Long live, with original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, in a new episode of Hollywood journalist‘s Behind the screen series. Vivo releases August 6 on Netflix. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the film follows Vivo, a kinkajou voiced by Miranda, who plays music in a busy Havana plaza with his beloved owner Andrés, voiced by Juan de Marcos González. But when tragedy strikes, Vivo realizes he has to travel to Miami to deliver an Andres love song to famous singer Marta Sandoval, voiced by Gloria Estefan. DeMicco co-wrote the screenplay with Quiara Alegria Hudes (In the heights). In this conversation, DeMicco talks about making Vivo with Miranda, as well as working with collaborators including legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, who served as a virtual consultant. He also described the influence of research trips to Cuba and Miami, character design and of course Miranda’s new songs. He also shares that he met Estefan in New York at the premiere of Red Mill! Musical comedy, where he first spoke to her about Vivo. “She was so warm and kind,” he says. “We reached out after that and she read the script, looked at the pictures and heard the songs. … We are so grateful that she said “yes”. Hosted by THR technical writer Carolyn Giardina, Behind the screen features interviews with directors, cinematographers, editors and other talents behind the making of episodic films and series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-features/vivo-director-kirk-demicco-teaming-with-lin-manuel-miranda-approaching-gloria-estefan-in-behind-the-screen-1234991539/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos