The Musical “Annette” Is A Simple Story But A Director’s Fever DreamExBulletin

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The rock opera “Annette” kicked off the Cannes Film Festival this year with a bang. The crowd gave a full five-minute standing ovation to stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, also for the band Sparks, who composed the music. Our reviewer Bob Mondello says the festival audience going crazy makes sense because the film itself is a bit deranged.

BOB MONDELLO, BYLINE: Before there’s anything to watch on screen – and there will be amazing things to watch – we hear the voice of director Leos Carax, telling us that he wants what we are going to see is literally breathtaking.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “ANNETTE”)

LEOS CARAX: (Like himself) Breathing will not be tolerated during the show. So please take one last deep breath now.

(EXTRACT FROM INHALATION OF THE CROWD)

CARAX: (Like himself) Thank you.

MONDELLO: And then he gathers his cast.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “ANNETTE”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character, singing) So, can we get started?

MONDELLO: And they sing to get out of the recording studio …

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “ANNETTE”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character, singing) So, can we get started?

MONDELLO: … And in the streets of Los Angeles …

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “ANNETTE”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As character, singing) Can we now start?

MONDELLO: … To start the story of a strange couple, Henry and Ann, artists with radically different temperaments. Henry calls himself the monkey of God and roams the stage of comedy clubs …

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “ANNETTE”)

ADAM DRIVER: (Like Henry) I’m here to make you laugh tonight.

MONDELLO: … In a green hooded robe, scowling and mumbling to his audience.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “ANNETTE”)

DRIVER: (Like Henry) Yeah, laugh, laugh, laugh.

(LAUGH)

DRIVER: (Like Henry) Well, I’m not sure I can do that tonight.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS # 1: (As characters) Aww (ph).

DRIVER: (Like Henry) I’m not sure I should even try.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS # 1: (As characters) Ooh (ph).

DRIVER: (Like Henry) Making people laugh is disgusting.

MONDELLO: He means that. Alienating paying customers is his thing. And as played almost psychotically by Adam Driver, Henry is good enough at insulting customers, it’s amazing that he still has it. But that night, his rant included the confession that he got engaged to a much classier celebrity who is played by Marion Cotillard.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “ANNETTE”)

DRIVER: (Like Henry) No, it’s not a joke so far. Yes, Anne Defrasnoux …

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 3: (As character) Oh, no.

DRIVER: (Like Henry) … The opera star (ph).

(LAUGH)

DRIVER: (Like Henry) What’s wrong, ma’am? Ann and I – don’t you agree? Why, is it too perfect?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS # 2: (As characters) Yes, yes, yes.

DRIVER: (Like Henry) What about me, a disgusting insect?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS # 2: (As characters) Yes, yes, yes.

DRIVER: (Like Henry) OK, I’ll take it.

(LAUGH)

DRIVER: (Like Henry) But Ann the soprano changed me.

MONDELLO: At this point, you might think that Russell and Ron Mael of Sparks, who wrote the screenplay and songs, are looking for a ghost from the comedy club vibe – an innocent worshiped soprano. by frightening misfits. And it plays a bit like that. There’s even a potential savior – Ann’s loving accompanist played by Simon Helberg.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “ANNETTE”)

SIMON HELBERG: (As conductor) Ann is the one with the genius, the grace. I am the one with the technical expertise. Oh, the Ts (ph).

MONDELLO: But the plot goes away when Ann gives birth to …

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “ANNETTE”)

MARION COTILLARD: (as Ann) Annette.

MONDELLO: … which is mainly played not by a child but by a puppet. I wondered for a moment if there was a meta-joke out there about Marion Cotillard giving birth to a puppet, but I’m pretty sure it wasn’t intended. The fact that it occurred to me, however, suggests how odd the movie was starting to seem. Director Carax likes to combine stunning images with puzzling storylines. His film “Holy Motors” is both exquisite and impenetrable. But in “Annette” he tells a pretty straightforward story about careers, egos and temperaments that collide.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “ANNETTE”)

COTILLARD: (like Ann) Are you drunk, Henry?

DRIVER: (Like Henry) I’m not that drunk.

COTILLARD: (like Ann) But I’m going to kill my voice here (ph).

MONDELLO: He just increases it until it looks like a grand opera. It sounds more down to earth because the score is pop and the stars, while pleasant singers, are not trained vocalists. They play the songs while the director stirs up hallucinations behind them.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “ANNETTE”)

ADAM DRIVER AND MARION COTILLARD: (Singing like Henry and Ann) We love each other so much.

MONDELLO: And they go on a motorcycle odyssey to a fantastic mansion in the woods. The theater-lover, “Annette”, less concerned with logic than with guilt and self-loathing, is a director’s feverish dream – the genre that the general public generally does not embrace. But who knows? As Sparks might say, they can now begin. I am Bob Mondello.

