



Local residents living near Disneyland who have been able to tune their watches for years by the fireworks show that has taken off each night at 9:30 p.m. above the Anaheim theme park will need to reset their internal clocks now that the spectacular pyrotechnics start earlier. Disneyland’s nighttime fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. until August and possibly the next Halloween season. SEE ALSO: The rules of afternoon parkhopping at Disneyland are here to stay Disneyland’s nighttime fireworks display rattle houses in nearby Anaheim neighborhoods, can be seen by motorists traveling on the I-5 freeway, and produces distinctive bangs that can be heard throughout central County D ‘Orange and even further. Disneyland fireworks disappeared from the night sky during the coronavirus pandemic when the park closed for 412 days amid state restrictions. Disneyland reopened on April 30 without fireworks, night shows, parades and live shows amid COVID-19 social distancing restrictions and attendance capacity limitations. The Mickeys Mix Magic fireworks show returned to Disneyland on July 4 at the traditional 9:30 p.m. start time. Disneylands animation team started test a show at 9 p.m. last week and the fireworks start time could last until October or even longer. The Mickeys Mix Magic fireworks will be played nightly from 9:00 p.m. to August 29, according to Disneyland’s entertainment schedule. The Halloween Screams fireworks display will be played on the weekends of September and October, with the start time yet to be announced. Mickeys Mix Magic and Halloween Screams both play fireworks-free some nights with video projections, lighting shows and lasers on the facades of Sleeping Beauty Castle, Main Street USA and Its a Small World. SEE ALSO: Disneyland will require advance reservations for the foreseeable future Fireworks shows made no sense when Disneyland closed as early as 7 p.m. after the park first reopened following the extended coronavirus shutdown. The park’s opening hours have been extended to 10 p.m. on July 1, just in time for the fireworks return on July 4. The 9:30 p.m. fireworks start time and 10 p.m. closing time put a lot of pressure on crowd control on Main Street USA, the front door of Disneyland, the parking lot shuttles and parking structures, with everyone in the park heading to the exits at the same time. time. A 9 p.m. fireworks show relieves some of that crowd so much that Disneyland chooses to stick to the earlier start of the fireworks show when closing time passes 11 p.m. on August 13. SEE ALSO: Which Disneyland restaurants are now open and still closed The tradition of Disney theme park fireworks dates back to 1957 with what Walt Disney called the perfect kiss on a good night’s sleep. Disneyland has periodically shifted the start time of the nightly fireworks show throughout the park’s 66-year history. The park’s entertainment team constantly reassess shows and schedules. The return of the Disneyland fireworks on July 4 also brought a new pre-show announcement that replaced the traditional Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls with the more gender-specific Good evening, Friends.

