Britney Spears’ lawyer files motion asking for an earlier court date to dismiss her father as co-curator





Valérie Macon / AFP / Getty Images Britney Spears, shown here in 2019, has asked for her father to be removed as co-custodian of his estate.





CNN

– An attorney for Britney Spears has filed a motion asking the judge in his guardianship case to advance a hearing to immediately determine whether Jamie Spears will be impeached as co-custodian of his daughters’ estate, according to court documents obtained by CNN Thursday. The next hearing is currently set for September 29, but the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has asked Judge Brenda Penny to hold the hearing this month instead. Each day that passes is another day of preventable harm and harm to Ms Spears and the estate, the petition says. Ms. Spears’ emotional health and well-being must be, and are, of paramount concern. Further, all interested parties strongly agree that Mr. Spearss’s continued presence as Registrar of the Estate is contrary to the best interests, health and welfare of Ms. Spearss, and that his prompt removal or, at the very least, its immediate suspension is critical at this point. A representative for Jamie Spears could not be reached immediately for comment. Rosengart has already filed a motion to remove Elder Spears from his role as co-curator and replace him with Jason Rubin, a CPA at Certified Strategies Inc. in Woodland Hills, California. AFP / AFP / AFP via Getty Images Jamie Spears oversaw his daughter’s estate. Spears oversaw her daughter’s estate for the duration of her 13-year tutorship, which the singer described as abusive. Speaking in court last month, the singer said she wanted to press charges against her father for abuse of guardianship and called the arrangement cruelty. Earlier this year, through his lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen, Jamie Spears said he believed every decision he made as a curator was in the best interests of his daughters. Related: Britney Spears Guardianship Look Back Rosengart said the situation had become toxic between the singer and her father and that he was guilty of embezzlement or embezzlement. For more than thirteen years, petitioner Britney Jean Spears has endured a guardianship which, certainly as far as James P. Spears is concerned, has become more and more toxic and is simply no longer tenable, Rosengart wrote in her request to remove Spears as co-curator. In addition to depriving his daughter of her dignity, autonomy and certain fundamental freedoms, Mr. Spears is also guilty of misconduct or wrongdoing justifying the imposition of surcharges, damages or other legal proceedings against him. . Rosengart described the arrangement as a Kafkaesque nightmare for his client in which his father paid himself $ 16,000 a month from Britney Spearss’s estate $ 2,000 more than his allotted and an additional $ 2,000 a month for his office expenses. The petition to remove the singer’s father from his tutelage was supported by her mother, Lynne Spears, who said in a court file that her daughter’s relationship with her father had reduced to fear and hatred after to have exercised absolutely microscopic control over his life. While a two-month wait for a hearing on the petition may not seem meaningful in the context of the 13-year-old, Rosengart said in his request for an earlier hearing date. Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer more. Every day counts. CNN Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

