Vail Dance Festival, Art Shows, Rodeo, Electric String Quartet and more: Tricias Weekend Picks 8/6/21

Vail Dance Festival

Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside in Black Swan on the opening night of the Vail Dance Festival.

Christopher Duggan / Daily Special

The Vail Dance Festival continues this weekend with big dance nights at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater as well as events on the edge of town. Master classes taught by world-class dancers take place daily at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and the Conversations on Dance podcast airs daily from 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

International Dance Nights I and II have been a staple of the Vail Dance program for decades. Each evening, different works by different dance companies, dancers and musicians celebrate artistic collaboration, innovation and new partnerships. The performance on Friday evening will be different from that on Saturday, but on Saturday there will be two performances, one at 5 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. The Friday performance will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $ 27 for lawn seating and children 12 and under are free on the lawn. Tickets for the pavilion cost $ 60, $ 100 and $ 140.

In addition to the dance performances, the public is invited to Dancing in the Streets on Saturday noon at Solaris Plaza. Learn a few dance steps from the pros and this is open to all age groups.

Young dance enthusiasts are invited to have fun at the Tiny Dancer Tea Party on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Amp’s Social Court. Boys and girls ages 4-7 are invited to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Social Court for crown and tiara decoration, a dance session, meet Tiler Peck and Christopher Grant, snacks and more. Tickets cost $ 50 and include entry for one adult and one child, a festival t-shirt, and a Boys Dance !, Katarina Ballerina or Firebird book. For more information on the Vail Dance Festival, visit http://www.vaildance.org .

Avon Arts Festival

For 32 years, Howard Alan Events has hosted an art exhibit in Beaver Creek. The art festival is moving to Avon this weekend.

Daily Special

Avon will be the place to be for art this weekend as Howard Alan Events presents the inaugural Avon Festival of the Arts Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nottingham Park. If Howard Alan Events (HAE) sounds familiar to you, it’s because they’ve been producing events across the country and HAE has been hosting an art exhibit in Beaver Creek for 32 years. The art exhibition was moved to Avon for logistical reasons like space and more mobility.

As with all of their art exhibitions, artists were vetted and all work was submitted to a jury of experts before being accepted into the exhibition. Each work of art must be handmade by the artists and the artists must be present at the show to explain their works, interact with patrons, take orders from clients and answer questions.

Mediums represented include: paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage and mixed media. Free entry. For more information visit artfestival.com .

Sidewalk chalk art competition

The Town of Minturn, the Vail Valley Art Guild and the Minturn Community Fund are hosting a Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vail Valley Arts Guild

Speaking of art, the Town of Minturn, the Vail Valley Art Guild, and the Minturn Community Fund are hosting a Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. work on blocks of different sizes. Artists and artistic groups will create their masterpieces between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and judging will take place between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony. For more information visit minturn.org .

In addition to sidewalk chalk art, stop by the Vail Valley Art Guilds Minturn Gallery at 291 Main Street for the monthly First Friday Art Reception. This month, a selection of artwork from all Guild members will include painting, 3D sculpting and photography.

On Saturday, the Vail Valley Art Guild will host the Minturn Affordable Art Fair and Dining Event. Head to downtown Minturn and visit the Vail Valley Art Guilds Gallery and the new Agora Community Space at Helen’s House at 152 Main Street. All Minturn restaurants participate in this family-friendly event, so stick around for dinner.

The $ 20 entrance fee includes:

Access to the art sale, with all art priced at $ 100 or less

20% off coupons for all Minturn restaurants during the event

Live music entertainment

Artistic activities for children

Free Minturn 12 ″ x18 ″ poster

All proceeds go to the Vail Valley Art Guild

For more information visit vailvalleyartguild.com .

Together at Beaver Creek

Spinphony, an electric string quartet from Denver, is playing Zusammen this Saturday in Beaver Creek.

Daily archive photo

Gather around the table to celebrate the food and the community. Zusammen (pronounced sue-zah-men) brings live music to the center of Beaver Creek Village in a festival of flavors created by celebrity chefs of Beaver Creek. Visit the restaurants in the village to select a la carte dishes and drinks. No ticket required for entry. Don’t forget the Beaver Creek Common Drinking Zone, which allows people 21 and over to order an alcoholic beverage at any restaurant and walk around the plaza with it.

Zusammen hosts Spinphony, a high-energy all-female electric string quartet that plays everyone from Metallica to Mozart. Zusammen returns on August 14, September 11 and 18. For more information, visit Beavercreek.com .

Cowboys Forever Foundation Rodeo Series

A rider carries a Speak Up Reach Out flag during the Cowboys Forever Foundations weekly rodeo in Eagle. The non-profit organization is committed to raising awareness about suicide prevention.

Daily Special

If you didn’t have enough rodeo action at the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo a few weeks ago or if you miss the Beaver Creek Rodeo, which no longer exists, take the family to Eagle for the series. Cowboys Forever Foundation weekly rodeo Friday. All of your favorite rodeo events like barrel races, bull races, calf races and sheep bustin will be featured during the rodeo.

The Cowboys Forever Foundation hosts these weekly rodeos with the goal of preserving Western heritage and helping the community. It is a nonprofit organization that is also committed to raising awareness about suicide prevention and works with another local nonprofit, Speak Up Reach Out. They hope this fun, family-friendly event will bring the community together to help our local nonprofits and support our young people involved in the rodeo.

There are only two rodeos left this summer: this Friday and next Friday. The rodeo is held at the Eagle County Fairgrounds and the grandstand has covered seating, so the rodeo action takes place rain or shine. The rodeo action begins at 7:30 pm with the grand entrance and continues until 9:30 pm Food and drink trucks will be provided as well as beer sales.

Ticket prices are $ 10 for adults, $ 5 for seniors and military, and children 12 and under. Children three and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information visit cowboysforeverfoundation.org .

Event calendar :

Barrel racing

Team roping

Saddle Bronc / Bareback / Ranch Bronc Part 1

Team roping

Ladies’ Escape

Twisted Trick Riders – Denver Featured Act

Dally ribbon rope

Scrambled calf

Sheep bustin

bronc / bulls part 2

Ladies Barrel Racing

Junior barrel race

Bull Riding Part 3

Please arrive at 6:00 p.m. to register your children for the Calf Stampede and Sheep Slaughter, as space is limited. Registration closes at 7 p.m. for the mutton bustin ‘and at 7:30 p.m. for the scramble veal. The legal guardian must complete a liability waiver.