5 heartbreaking Bollywood movie scenes that might make even a grown man cry

Some people cry easily when watching an emotional scene in a movie, like the hero who finds his long-lost brother or ends up having the girl at the end, while others are like Chandler Bing who can’t seem to pour out. a tear on a fictional scene. .

While not all sad movies have the potential to make you cry like a child, some have done a great job evoking emotions, even in the most apathetic people.



Aamir Khan Productions

We’ve listed a few Bollywood movies that moved us to tears with just one really, really heartbreaking scene.

We’re sure even you bawled your eyes out watching these 5 heartbreaking scenes whether or not you are a town crier. If you haven’t, you’re probably dead inside.



Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures

Take a look at 5 extremely moving cinematic moments that can make even adult men cry like a baby:

1. When Somu tried to remind Reshmi (Sadma, 1983)



NC Sippy

This was the moment we wanted to get our hearts out because we couldn’t bear to see Somu desperately trying to get Reshmis’ attention.

He took care of her when she suffered a mental regression from an accident. But when she is well, she forgets it.

Somu, covered in mud, dances like a monkey (which made her laugh before) to remind her but she thinks he was a mad beggar.

2. Ishaan sent to the inn (Taare Zameen By, 2007)



Aamir Khan Productions

I have never met anyone who did not cry when they saw the Ishaan family leave him at the boarding school.

He sees his parents walking away as he is left in a strange place. He is scared, sad and all alone.

The song Tujhe Sab Hai Pata, Haina Maa and her helpless crying mother made it even more heartbreaking.

3. Deepak finding the corpse of Shaalus (Masaan, 2015)



Drishyam Movies

When Deepak said This is not the end of the world, we just wanted to lend him our shoulder and let him bawl.

He found out that his girlfriend had died in a bus accident when she found his body in a crematorium where his family worked.

Although the scene has become meme material recently because of the famous dialogue, it brings tears to our eyes every time we watch the movie.

4. The dog visiting his master’s grave (Teri meherbaniyan, 1985)



BMB Productions

The dog in this movie was a star and the epitome of loyalty. He visits the grave of his aspiring master upon his return and even avenges his death by killing his murderers.

The bond between Moti and his master Ram and his loyalty brings tears to our eyes.

It was even sadder for animal parents because after watching this movie we just wanted to hug our furry friends.

5. The gang gets killed (Basanti Rank, 2006)



Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures

Not all movies have a happy ending, but we weren’t prepared for the tragic deaths of the guys at the end of this movie.

The climax still remains one of the most upsetting scenes in Bollywood history and reflects the reality of the system.

It was Sharman Joshis Sukhi dying single who hurt us the most.