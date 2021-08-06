Lightfoot dodges questions about parks boss’s future after allegations he delayed action over lifeguard misconduct

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday declined to say whether the Park District Superintendent. Mike Kelly is expected to keep his job after waiting six weeks to launch an investigation into a complaint by female rescuers of sexual harassment and physical abuse, breaking his promise and potentially violating park district rules.

At an independent press conference, Lightfoot was repeatedly asked whether Kelly should be punished or fired for promising a young woman that he would immediately investigate her complaints of widespread abuse in Oak Street Beach, but then went on to say waited six weeks to do so. He only acted after a second complaint alleging sexual assault was forwarded to him by the mayor’s office, the Sun-Times learned.

His answer implied that the problem was already fixed:

Earlier this year, the park district took a number of steps to address the issue in this particular program, such as renewing training and eliminating problematic people, Lightfoot said. So I have the impression that they have taken the necessary measures. But we can never rest on issues like this.

Pressed again to find out if the 41-day wait was her idea of ​​an immediate investigation, Lightfoot returned to now-familiar talking points about the lifeguard scandal that had been brewing in the Park District for months, with allegations tracing back. years and so far involving 15 women.

As I said before, whenever there is an allegation that a child has been raped in any way, everyone should immediately focus, take it seriously, investigate and make sure that this child is out of harm’s way, period, Lightfoot said, sounding like she’s trying to straddle the line between a concerned parent and a mayor defending the park district boss she inherited and decided to keep.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported this week that in February 2020, an Oak Street Beach lifeguard sent Kelly 11 pages of explosive allegations, detailing a fraternity environment on the beach in the summer of 2019. She said the hangar was sunk into a wall. , called sexually degrading and profane names by her fellow rescuers and abandoned for hours at her post for refusing to participate in their drinking nights and drug use at work.

I take your claims very seriously, Kelly replied, assuring the young woman that he was passing the complaint on to Elaine Little, the inspector general of the park districts. Thank you for your courage and call for change.

But he didn’t forward the complaint, the Sun-Times learned, for about six weeks, only after a second woman wrote her own letter to Lightfoot, who forwarded it to Kelly.

This delay is against Park District rules, which require that suspected wrongdoing be reported immediately to the Inspector General. Park Districts Sexual Harassment Policy also requires that allegations be reported as soon as possible, or within five business days, to Human Resources.

Park district board chairman Avis LaVelle did not respond to repeated phone calls asking for comment. Vice President Tim King did not respond to messages left over the phone and on his Urban Prep Academies email account.

Park District spokeswoman Michele Lemons declined to answer specific questions or make Kelly available for an interview. Kelly did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Instead, Lemons referred to a letter Kelly wrote on June 23. The letter, posted on the Park District website, says immediate action was taken on unspecified allegations of misconduct by rescuers. In it, Kelly also assures the public that employees accused of misconduct who are still under investigation by the Littles office have been given an emergency suspension. and others were made redundant.

Appointed to his post in 2011 by then-mayor Rahm Emanuel, Kelly retains his position of $ 230,000 per year.