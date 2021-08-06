Starz’s streaming subscribers rise to 16.7 million – The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate recorded a first quarter loss for fiscal 2022, as the studio’s premium Starz TV platform reached 16.7 million streaming subscribers globally.

The latest financial data from the Hollywood studio comes as Lionsgate remains an enduring topic of M&A talks as digital titans like Facebook, Apple and Amazon take hold in Hollywood. On the business side, Lionsgate recently took a 20 percent stake in Spyglass Media Group, while snagging around 200 titles, most of the feature film library owned by Spyglass.

During the company’s earnings call, CEO Jon Feltheimer praised the Spyglass deal and the company’s strategic position in a market with a high concentration of mergers and acquisitions.

“If last year’s media consolidation has taught us anything, it’s that the global appetite for content is greater than ever,” said Feltheimer. “And to paraphrase Keanu Reeves in John wick 3, we have this content, a lot of content – in our world-class library, our in-depth movie and TV pipelines, and across our global streaming platform at Starz. We live at the heart of global consumer demand – premium, bold, original and premium scripted TV shows and films. “

Feltheimer also touted new licensing opportunities for ad-supported streaming services.

“The nearly $ 10 billion AVOD market growth has enabled us to license existing TV series, with AVOD revenue up 104% over last year, to sell new TV series. original, an area in which we have always been the first players, and to extend the food chain of income for shows entering into syndication, ”he said. “In fact, AVOD has accounted for almost two-thirds of our recent syndication sales for hit comedy. Weeds. “

For the three months ended June 30, Lionsgate reported a quarterly loss attributable to shareholders of $ 45.4 million, compared with a profit of $ 51.1 million a year earlier.

For the first quarter, Lionsgate reported adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, down from 23 cents per share a year earlier.

That beat a Wall Street estimate of 9 cents in adjusted earnings per share for the last financial quarter. Fourth-quarter revenue was $ 901.2 million, up from $ 813.7 million a year earlier.

Revenue from the studio’s media network, which primarily includes premium cable and streaming channel Starz, was $ 382.3 million, up from $ 367.3 million a year earlier. Total global media network subscribers reached 28.9 million year-over-year, with Starzplay International’s subscriber count increasing 106% year-over-year to 7 million.

Film segment revenue was $ 291.2 million, up from $ 280.7 million a year earlier. And TV production revenue was $ 386.1 million, well up from $ 195.7 million a year earlier when Lionsgate’s TV division was hit by the pandemic.

“I think there will be a strong and robust platform for us to monetize our films in the cinema market,” Feltheimer said during the call, when asked about the future of cinema, while adding that “We found this time of change to be a place to look for opportunities.

“When you look at the cinema market, even if it is not all revenue, the big brands are working,” he added. “I think we have some ways before we can talk about what a standardized box office looks like, when you think of variants and the like.”

Lionsgate is seeing the strongest growth of the Starz platform on the digital front as pay TV providers migrate to the online space.

“I am pleased to report that we were able to leverage our resilient business model to generate strong financial results during the quarter. We have filled our pipelines with exciting new properties content and added valuable new titles to our library, ”said Feltheimer.

Feltheimer added, “Like the rest of the industry, Starz’s subscriber growth has been impacted by declining home viewers and, most importantly, a quarter of light content due to COVID-related production delays. . However, the strong opening of Power Book III: Raise right two weeks after the end of the quarter triggered a return to strong global growth in subscribers, which is expected to continue for the remainder of the year. “