Entertainment
Fort Atkinson seniors to play fun trivia games | Around the city
Sign up for a fun trivia game Wednesday, August 11 at 12:30 p.m. with visual clues on the big screen in the entertainment room at Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
Staff will have cookies and door prizes to offer. There is no answer based winner. Door prizes will be awarded at random. Players will keep their own answers and correct them at the end of the session. This trivia game will be played individually and not as a team.
Election of the Board of Directors of Senior Citizens Inc.The Seniors Center’s Senior Citizens Inc. board of directors will replace two of the nine members this fall for the September election. The center thanks Tom Sehnert for her years of service as a board member and past chair of the main board, as well as Diane Lunde for her years of service and as board treasurer.
The Board of Directors of Senior Citizens Inc. meets monthly at the center and plays an advisory role to senior staff at the center. The board has its own statutes and financial account, and hosts various fundraisers to help with the operations of the senior center.
If you are interested in serving on the board, let a current member or senior staff member at the center know. A short biography will be included in the September ballot for the electoral vote at the center.
The Seniors Center really relies on excellent volunteers. Here is your chance to mark the future of the center and the board organization of Senior Citizens Inc ..
Never miss a newsletterYou can receive The Quill from Fort Atkinson Senior Center newsletter directly to your inbox each month by subscribing to www.ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter, and keeps it free for us each month.
Game scores500 July 29: first place, Harold Riggs, 2,670; second, Joanne Gross, 1950; third, Marjorie Hannon, 1920. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
August 3 Euchre Scores: First, Harold Riggs; second, Hildegarde Carl; third, Betty Kutz; fourth, Ron Swiatowy and Betty Gilbertson; sixth, Viola Behm. Euchre is played on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
July 30 Sheepshead Scores: First, Chuck Taggart, 54; second, Joanne Gross, 49; third, Bill Metcalf, 48; fourth, Tim Baker, 45; fifth, Sue Kramer, 42; sixth, Dave Brown, 39. Sheepshead is played on Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling Glorine Christensen 765 (239, 299, 227), Lori Gaber 711 (267, 239, 205), Joanne Gross 645, Dale Zilisch 624, Terry Bowes 611, Sandy Basich 593, Marlene Dianich 586, Tim Baker 571, Mary Zilisch 568, Rose Baker 563, Kathy Heffron 555. Wii Bowling is played on Mondays at 9 am and 10:15 am.
Darts ballDartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. and costs $ 1 to play. Charlie Danielsons’ team, the Walruses, won the first two games 4-2 and 4-3 this week. Chuck Truman led the walruses with seven hits that day, while the Buffalos were led by Larry Whitmore and Dave Reed with six apiece. Pete Fernelius had four points for the Walruses.
Anyone, regardless of their skill level, is welcome to play. This is a sneaky baseball based dart game with two teams randomly assigned to play each day.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyunion.com/news/around_town/fort-atkinson-seniors-to-play-fun-round-of-trivia/article_14dc9489-2fea-5113-88b3-abcff914d002.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]