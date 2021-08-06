One of the biggest complaints against the Hindi film industry is the way it historically and continues to treat its women. There are only certain types of roles that Bollywood wants its women to play. We have tried to break it down for you.

1. Mothers. It is the most important thing in a woman’s life if you ask the countless filmmakers who have worked and continue to work in the Hindi film industry.

Source: Momexpresso

2. There is the woman (the 21st century girlfriend, duh), whose only job is to be faithful to her partner no matter what.

Source: BFI

3. Then there is the “household breaker,” whose sole purpose of existing is to get the hired guy to cheat on his partner. Because men have no mind of their own, apparently.

Source: Vagabomb

4. There’s also the nerd-tomboy mix, because apparently they’re the same people. Either way, this person is most likely wearing glasses or dressing in silly jumpsuits, only to get magically hot when taking off their glasses.

Source: Quartz

5. She could also be the hero’s sister, whose entire identity depends on being basically the sister of all of her brother’s gang of friends.

Source: Twitter

6. She could be the innocent victim, going through something traumatic that gives the hero enough motivation to kick her ass. She exists only for the purpose of sacrificing herself for the hero’s character arc to develop further.

Source: India today

7. She might also find herself dancing at random to songs with sexist lyrics, which are out of context and have nothing to do with the movie.

Source: The Spirit Blog

8. Never forget ‘The Vamp’, of course. This creature exists out of spite and was written by someone who asked a woman out and she said no and he never got through this tragedy. Also, the harm is directly proportional to the size of their bindis.

Source: Bollywood Shaadis

9. The “liberal” is a woman who, according to Bollywood, only smokes, drinks, has a job and has multiple sexual partners. They don’t realize there is much more to feminism than that. Make no mistake, none of this is wrong either, but it’s not the only thing feminists or liberals do.

Source: Indian express

10. Girlfriend Clingy is someone you will find most often in the Kartik Aryan Dudebro CoolGuy69 movies. She will be the worst thing men fear, like a woman who loves you and really takes care of you and wants you to take a bath and clean your room. But she will play the evil queen here.

Source: India TV

11. The ‘Geet’ is typically a woman in her mid-twenties who loves herself and keeps talking about it, but her whole life revolves around boys.

Source: Human World India

12. The single woman in her thirties who is still looking for love. Because apparently “settling in hona” is the ultimate goal.

Source: Pinterest

13. The fiery little town girl, who is so badass she will eventually break through her walls and fall in love with a boy.

Source: India today

14. The “Athlete” is a new invention. It’s modern but also addresses the fragile male ego. These women want careers but are ready to give them up for love or to be a mother, among other things.

Source: India TV

15. The one-dimensional woman covers a lot of ground. For example, if the director erected her as a sex symbol at the start of the film, that is what she will be for the rest of the film. Regardless, if her mother has just jumped to the pearly doors, she will become a sex symbol.

Source: BBC

16. The ‘B * tch’ also covers a lot of ground. Most importantly, it is used to refer to characters who have rejected the hero in good spirits despite his numerous attempts to woo her.

Source: India today

And here we thought that women had no role.