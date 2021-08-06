Smiley: How Hollywood sees Louisiana | Smiley anders

I laughed a lot recently at an old black and white movie. But it was not a comedy.

It was a film noir about big city cops chasing an escaped Cajun convict through the Louisiana swamps.

He used the studio’s standard jungle set, complete with alligators and quicksand, as two of the police took a boat deep into the swamp in search of the escapee’s barge.

Two things about the film made us laugh:

1. At the end of the film, the convict, now rehabilitated, returns home in his barge in the marsh. He buys a ticket to Church Point.

Thomas Murrel, our correspondent for Church Point, explains: “It seems Hollywood only sees southern Louisiana as swamps. But Church Point is a small town on the prairies known for its clay soil, which is why rice is the main crop in the parish of Acadia. “

2. When night falls while the two cops are at the bottom of the swamp, they simply tie up the boat and settle under a tree to sleep. Have you ever tried this? Has anyone who worked on the film ever heard of Louisiana mosquitoes?

The interpreter

Bill Huey of Baton Rouge says our Thursday article on Cursed French (so bad it’s damned) “reminded me of my one visit to Paris in the 1970s.

“I called a restaurant, and in my best college French (it was still pretty good then), I asked for a table for two at 20 hours

“Yes sir,” said the person on the other end of the phone in perfect English. He asked me to arrive a few minutes early. “We like to explain the menu to Americans,” he said.

“I replied that I read French better than I could speak it (especially the menus), but I would arrive before 8 o’clock.”

Chemistry lesson

Sal Ragusa, of Jefferson, asks, “Is there anyone in New Orleans who has never had pecan praline, or a tourist who missed out on this local favorite?”

“Although there are many variations of the recipe, the basic ingredients are: brown sugar, white sugar, cream, butter and pecans.

Remembering the ones his mother made, Sal bought a “very good” commercial praline from a convenience store.

“Curious as to what my mom’s recipe could have used to make it better, I read the ingredients on the label.”

Eight lines of ingredients included dipotassium phosphate, soy lechithin, sodium benzoate, palmitate, propylene glycol, etc.

Sal doubts his mother has it in her kitchen

Special Persons Department

Ethel LeBlanc of Donaldsonville celebrates her 99th birthday on Saturday August 7th.

Irma Boulet Darphin, from Iota, celebrates her 99th birthday on Sunday August 8th. She served as a military nurse in France, at the 127th General Hospital, during World War II. She is said to be the oldest resident of Iotas.

Mary Kathryn Lee “Meme” Manning, of Lake Providence, celebrates her 97th birthday on Sunday August 8 in Baton Rouge with her daughter Toni Higginbotham.

Christine Byrnes, of New Orleans, celebrates her 95th birthday on Sunday August 8. She grew up in Covington and is a former resident of Ethel.

Brother John Fairfax of the Christian Brothers Nursing Home in Covington celebrates his 94th birthday on Sunday August 8th. He is the former principal of Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie.

Margie Brister of Erwinville celebrates her 90th birthday on Friday August 6th. She is a retired nurse.

Joseph Sunseri of Kenner celebrates his 90th birthday on Saturday August 7th. He is retired from the Air Force.

Richard and Linda Rivers, of Nine Mile Point in Jefferson Parish, celebrate their 62th wedding anniversary on Saturday August 7.

Carol and Baldo Mannino of New Orleans celebrate their 60th birthday on Friday August 6.

Joe and Deanna Zachary, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 57th birthday on Sunday August 8.

Adele and Danley Romero, from Carencro, celebrate their 52th wedding anniversary on Sunday August 8th.

Become a monkey

Regarding our efforts to come up with a name for the NFL football team in Washington, Wayne Goldsmith says, “A ‘convention’ is a big gathering of baboons, so”

Wait, I think I see where this is leading. You must not

Although I have to admit it would be a really cool mascot.