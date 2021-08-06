‘Accidental Activist’ Gemma Chan | Entertainment





Gemma Chan feels like an “accidental activist”. The 38-year-old actress speaks openly about a number of causes and believes it is important to stand alongside others on social issues. Speaking in the September 2021 issue of British Vogues, she said: “If only black people care about Black Lives Matter, then nothing will change. And if only Asians talk about Stop Asian Hate, nothing will change. And it’s only when we stay together, and stand side by side, that things will change. In fact, we kind of have a duty to do it, in a way that our parents may not have been able to as first generation immigrants. Gemma also revealed her joy at being directed by East Asian director Chlo Zhao in Marvel’s “Eternals,” in which she plays Sersi. Gemma – who played sniper Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel in 2019 – said, “First of all, I didn’t expect to be back in the MCU. So it was a surprise. then to work with a director from East Asia, I would never dream of that, even a few years ago. “It’s only quite recently that Asian women have been able to be the protagonists of stories. “Individual success is one thing. But structurally, when you look at who can actually get the green light for projects in the UK, who are in these positions of power, those checkpoints are not that many asians. There aren’t many people of color in these positions. In “Eternals,” Chan’s character, Sesi, shares a deep connection with his “immortal soul mate” Ikaris, played by Richard Madden. Gemma said: “[Sersi] and Ikaris are kind of immortal soul mates. It was a fun thing to play. Over a thousand year period, how do you play out a normal relationship? The good thing is that Richard and I have known each other for over 10 years. Sersi isn’t your typical superhero: she isn’t necessarily the best fighter, she doesn’t have the most awesome powers obviously. The main thing is that she is empathetic. It has a connection with humans, and with the world and the earth. That’s his strength, so I leaned into that. The September issue of British Vogue is available for digital download as well as on newsstands from August 6. Vogue New start https://www.vogue.co.uk/news/article/gemma-chan-interview

