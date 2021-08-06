The pandemic has been both soft and harsh: Vidushi Mehra | Bollywood

Seen in films like Raees, Fugly, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, actor and director Vidushi Mehra is happy to be able to play a role of life coach in real life. In this way, she wants to reach out to those who need to deal with anxiety and stress in unprecedented times.

The pandemic has been both kind and tough – kind because it gave me the opportunity to develop my business skills and start as a life coach. I want to use the means to act to help people in their professional and personal capacity. I’m trying to help everyone, whether kids or the elderly – get over the Covid blues and if I can be the source for them then nothing like it, says Moh actor Maya Money and No One Killed Jessica.

Acting work also continues to flow for Vidhusi, which has made its way to films across the stage. I love performing, whether it’s on stage or in front of the camera, so come on and on I’m going to have to act all my life. I shot for Collar Bomb which came out recently at the same time as I also wrapped Anurag Kashyaps Dobara, which is due either at the end of the year or in 2022. But as things are not certain, we do not know if it will be in theaters or on OTT. .

As a mother, Vidhusi says she cherishes her time with the children as she has been busy with films and her theater company. Everything in life has its pros and cons. We cannot constantly ask for the positive and curse the negative. Since the children have been at home for a long time now, we have to adapt and adapt. I keep telling my children to live in the moment because the times we are living today will never return.