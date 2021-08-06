Suicide Squad Polka-Dot Man actor teases Clerks 3 role





Suicide Squad Polka-Dot Man actor David Dastmalchian teases a potential role in Kevin Smith’s upcoming Clerks 3 with a BTS Instagram image.

The suicide squad Polka-Dot Man, David Dastmalchian, teased his potential involvement inClerk 3in a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo with Kevin Smith. Dastmalchian plays tragicomic Polka-Dot Man in James Gunn’s 2016 standalone sequel Suicide squad. The character, a metahuman who can spawn energy-filled peas from his body, has been a hit with audiences and is quickly becoming a fan favorite. The film also appears to be a hit with audiences, as it is expected to gross $ 30 million at the box office in its first three days. Written, directed and starring Kevin Smith as Silent Bob, Clerk 3 is the sequel to the cult classic from 1994,Clerk, and the rest of 2006,Clerk 2. Film for Clerk 3 kicked off Smith’s 51st birthday earlier this week in New Jersey’s Quick Stop, where the movie is set. As filming begins, Smith and other cast and crew began sharing new behind-the-scenes footage from the sand. The trio bring back original stars Jeff Anderson as Randal, Brian OHalloran as Dante, and Jay Mewes as Silent Bob’s best friend Jay. The public recently saw Jay and Silent Bob in 2019 Jay and Silent Bob reboot, where Dastmalchian starred with them in a brief cameo role as a nervous SWAT officer. Related: How Polka-Dot Man’s Powers Really Work In The Suicide Squad Post on Instagram, Dastmalchian poses with Smith, his co-star and director, in front of the famous Quick Stop store. The image appears to be a BTS image of all Jay and Silent Bob reboot. Dastmalchian, staring wide-eyed at the camera, is dressed in a SWAT team costume, complete with a bulletproof vest and helmet. Smith, pointing at his co-star, is dressed in his Silent Bobgarb. In the post, Dastmalchian wishes Smith the “happiest birthdays“and ends the legend in a cliffhanger hinting at a possible return to his character inClerk 3. Check out the photo below: Click here to view the original post. Dastmalchian, who made his film debut as an escaped inmate from Arkham Asylum in The black Knight, has built his superhero movie resume in recent years. He appeared as Kurt in The ant Man and its sequel,Ant-Man and the Wasp, and had roles in Gotham and Flash. More recently, of course, he’s mostly donned the polka dot suit in The suicide squad andwe will see itinthe nextDune. Dastmalchian’s acting skills would therefore be well known to Smith, a huge fan of superhero comics and movies, and the writer / director might have decided to give Dastmalchian an expanded role in Clerk 3 as the Polka-Dot Man actor becomes more familiar to audiences. Drawing on Smith’s own life experience, the story ofClerk 3 Randal will follow who, after a heart attack, enlists his fellow clerks to make a film about his life at the Quick Stop. While there has been no casting announcement of Dastmalchian’s involvement, and the actor’s Instagram post might just be a reference to his enthusiasm for Smith’s upcoming film, teased him “end of the cliffhanger“of the post suggests that Dastmalchian may have a role to play in Clerk 3. Fortunately, Dastmalchian seems to have a relatively free schedule, with only the nextDemeter’s Last Voyagein his journal.Clerk 3does not yet have an official release date. Next: Every Appearance On A TV Show By Jay & Silent Bob Source: David dastmalchian Everything we know about Suicide Squad 3



