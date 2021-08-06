Entertainment
Rollic’s ‘Words With Friends’ Hypercasual Games Fuel Zynga’s Second Quarter Revenue – The Hollywood Reporter
Mobile games company Zynga reported second quarter 2021 revenue of $ 720 million, up from $ 680 million in the previous quarter.
Growth was driven by the performance of franchises, including Words with friends – which was recently updated with new Solo Challenge content – and the casino theme Zynga Poker; as well as hypercasual games in Rollic’s portfolio.
“Zynga really finished a pretty solid first half,” said company CEO Frank Gibeau. Hollywood journalist. Emphasizing the specific trends of the period, Gibeau draws attention to certain changes in the number of audiences. “In late May and early July, as the COVID restrictions were lifted and people started to be able to come out, what we started to see was a drop in viewership from some of the newer players who joined. He clarifies that the main players and those who joined at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are still playing regularly.
“Some of the people who approached it around the beginning of 2021 – as soon as the grand reopening – we started to see that they were playing less. This put a bit of jerkiness in our audience figures. Gibeau goes on to say that Zynga is still up 23% from last year with high engagement levels, and user trends are improving as August approaches.
Games such as Hair challenge, which is among the hyper-casual portfolio – mostly accessible, easy and quick to play titles – of Turkish developer Rollic acquired by Zynga, also generated strong growth. Gibeau notes that Rollic hit a billion installs this quarter, with “fun and whimsical” games that gamers can easily get in and out of, including High heels.
“Before buying Rollic, we weren’t in the hypercasual business anywhere,” Gibeau explains, adding that today Zynga is the fastest growing hypercasual games company in the world. “It’s great because it really attracts huge monthly active users,” he says, noting that a lot of gamers play an assortment of games beyond the hyper-casual genre.
A very recent Zynga acquisition includes Chartboost, a San Francisco-based advertising platform. “One of the things that makes Zynga so valuable and successful is our publishing platform; we can take a mobile game from a studio and we can really generate a huge following [and] the scale. Part of this is the advertising business model. He notes that Zynga saw an opportunity with Chartboost to gain more leverage and control on this side of the business.
Zynga also acquired Beijing-based Starlark – home to premium, free-to-play games – making it Golf rival. Gibeau describes the title as a player-based social game, similar to fantasy golf, where golf is played on volcanoes and on horses, with a multitude of unique characters. “We think they’re going to be a great addition to our studio,” Gibeau said of the deal announced Thursday which is worth more than $ 500 million.
The company is in active development in several games, including Star Wars: Hunters, which is currently in the test state. “We’re going to add features and modes, because we think the title’s potential is really high,” Gibeau said. The game will launch on iOs, Android and Nintendo Switch upon launch. Gibeau points out that Zynga is committed to playing on multiple platforms on mobile, consoles and PC, as one of its main growth strategies alongside hyper-casual, new games, international expansion. and more.
The next additional versions include the simulation game Farmville 3, which will decline in the fourth quarter. City is in active development for release later in 2022, with several more games not announced in the pipeline.
“We are living in unprecedented times with different variations and grandiose reopenings, we are doing our best to navigate a dynamic market,” said Gibeau, adding that Zynga teams are still in work-from-home mode and will be until. what matters more to settle in the midst of the pandemic.
The San Francisco-based company also includes a forever franchise CSR Race 2 and Harry Potter: puzzles and spells in his wallet. Another recent acquisition from last year includes Turkish developers Peak, known for puzzle games. Toy explosion and Cartoon explosion.
Zynga was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in the United States, with offices in Canada, Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland.
