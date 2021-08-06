Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Oberoi, Amit Sial, Sidharth Malhotra, and more …

Akshay Oberoi: “Gurgaon” was a learning experience

Bombay– Akshay Oberoi has grown nostalgic as his film “Gurgaon” ended four years after its release date this week. The actor says the 2017 film was a learning experience for him.

Speaking of the same, Akshay shared, “Being a part of this movie has been a huge learning experience, and remembering those days makes me quite nostalgic. Gurgaon will always be special to me, I have had the opportunity to work with such huge talents as Pankaj Tripathi and Shankar Raman, and I don’t think I can ask for more. Even today people are sending messages after watching the movie on OTT and it makes me very happy.

Akshay played a gray character in the thriller thriller directed by Shankar Raman which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Ragini Khanna.

On the work side, Akshay will soon be seen in the ‘Inside Edge 3’ web series. Also starring Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Amit Sial, Richa Chadha, Sapna Pabbi and Sidhant Gupta, the third season of the popular show is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video.

Amit Sial on his willingness to play comedic roles

Bombay– Actor Amit Sial, known for his roles on shows like “Inside Edge”, “Mirzapur”, “Jamtara” and the recent political drama “Maharani”, believes people should trust him as the driving force behind a series or a movie.

He says: “I feel that I am ready to carry out projects on my own shoulders. If you want to grow, then we have to be prepared to push our limits. “

Even before OTT, Sial made movies like ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka’, ‘Titli’, ‘Raid’ and many more. However, he believes success came to him after doing OTT shows.

Sial shares: “It’s a fact that before OTT, the industry noticed my talent, but after venturing into the digital space, my journey took a 360-degree turn. “

After playing hard-hitting roles, the actor craves comedic and romantic roles, “I’m looking for a comedy movie because people tell me I have a good sense of humor and want to get out of it” serious guy “So I would like to test my comedic timing. Besides, I want to make romance, so I’m open to such roles as well.”

Amit will be seen in ‘Inside Edge 3’, ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ and ‘Inspector Avinash’ facing Randeep Hooda.

Sidharth Malhotra says playing Vikram Batra was a challenge as an actor

Bombay– Actor Sidharth Malhotra was keen to bring the story of Captain Vikram Batra, Kargil’s war hero, to life. He says playing the Param Vir Chakra recipient on the big screen was not only a huge responsibility, but also a challenge.

Sidharth not only met with Vikram Batra’s family to discuss the idea for the film titled “Shershaah”, but he also brought the story to Bollywood to introduce the personality journey to the masses.

Speaking of the role, Sidharth said, “When I heard about the life of Vikram Batra, I knew his story had to be shown to the world and hopefully inspire everyone. I think I’m very lucky to have spent time with his family and friends learning more about him and that played a major role in preparing for my role.

The actor said the uniform and badge on it will change Sidharth whenever he faces the camera.

He said: “Every time I went in front of the camera wearing an army uniform with Vikram Batra’s name on it, it changed me. I think playing him on the big screen was not only a huge responsibility, but also a challenge as an actor. “

Sidharth added: “I always thought about how he would have reacted to the moments and situations in the film and tried to be as close as possible to his personality. His intensity, his romance, his love for the nation, all of this I could feel from the inside.

Manoj Bajpayee on the anchor of 3 episodes of “Crime Patrol Satark”

Bombay– Actor Manoj Bajpayee presents three episodes of the crime drama series “Crime Patrol Satark”.

Bajpayee who was appreciated for his roles in the series “Satya”, “Shool”, “Raajneeti”, “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Aligarh” and “Bhonsle”, shares that because of his role in “Dial 100” , he got an idea about the crime and so it helped him make this show.

He says, “Crime as a genre is not only engaging, but also revealing. Crime Patrol Satark has been doing this for quite some time now and I was happy to partner with the series as an anchor for 3 episodes.

“I will be seen trying out the role of Nikhil Sood, a ‘Senior Emergency Police Control Room Inspector’ in the upcoming ZEE5 original film ‘Dial 100’, which is sort of a time trial thriller. . My experiences through the character of Nikhil have helped me anchor Crime Patrol seamlessly, as both roles require a certain sense of urgency and a need to identify telltale signs of unfolding criminal activity.

“Crime Patrol Satark” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

New Kapoor Family Zahan Kapoor Set to Debut in Thriller “Faraaz”

New Delhi- Zahan Kapoor, another participant from Bollywood’s illustrious Kapoor family, is set to make his Hindi film debut. The grandson of late superstar Shashi Kapoor, Zahan, will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s director ‘Faraaz’.

Zahan is the son of actor Kunal Kapoor and Sheena Sippy, daughter of filmmaker Ramesh Sippy.

An Anubhav Sinha production, co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Faraaz’ is an action thriller depicting the terrorist attack on the Holey Artisan Cafe that rocked Bangladesh in July 2016.

This film recounts the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016 in Dhaka where five young activists ravaged the upscale cafe and held more than 50 people hostage for nearly 12 appalling hours.

Zahan has been an active theater actor and photographer. He made his Prithvi Theater debut with ‘Pitaji Please’ opposite Makarand Deshpande and Swanand Kirkire. He has directed several performances at the Prithvi Theater, created by his grandparents Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kapoor in memory of his great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor.

Zahan’s father, Kunal Kapoor, is a television commercial producer and also an actor. He has films like “Siddhartha”, “Junoon”, “Ahista Ahista”, “Singh is Bling” and the last “Panipat” to his credit. His mother Sheena Sippy is a portrait and food photographer, designer and creative consultant. (IANS)