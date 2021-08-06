Jason Voorhees actor Kane Hodder addresses Friday the 13th rights trial

Kane Hodder, who played Jason Voorhees in four Friday the 13th movies, comments on the ongoing trial between Sean S. Cunningham and Victor Miller.
Kane Hodder talks about the ongoing rights battle for the Friday 13 franchise, and he doesn’t seem to be hopeful that things will be settled. Friday 13 by director Sean S. Cunningham and writer Victor Miller was released in 1980 and quickly spawned one of the oldest horror franchises to date. There were a total of twelve Friday 13 movies, the last of which was a reboot in 2009. Hodder is one of Jason Voorhees’ most recognizable actors, playing the killer in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason takes Manhattan, Jason Goes To Hell: The Last Friday, and Jason x.
Despite Friday 13 Being an incredibly lucrative franchise, the series hasn’t received a new movie in over a decade. This is due to an ongoing legal battle between Miller and Cunningham. Miller tried to use the Copyright Act of 1976 to reclaim the rights to the Friday 13 franchise since it has been over 35 years since he wrote the screenplay for the first film. Cunningham maintains that Miller was an employee, so he has no legal rights to the show. In 2018, the court ruled in Millers to grant him creative property, but Cunningham quickly filed an appeal. Corey Feldman, who played Tommy Jarvis in Friday the 13th: the last chapter, says a lawyer told him the rights issue would be resolved soon, but to date the court has yet to make a final decision. Now another franchise veteran has spoken out on the matter.
In a recent panel at Flashback weekend in Chicago, Hodder commented on the legal issues that Friday 13 the franchise is facing. Hodder hopes that one day the 13 Friday 13 the film will be made but is not too optimistic about the situation. Hodder explained that there is a lot of content for the Friday 13 video game that cannot be released due to lawsuit. He also wants to see another movie come out, whether or not he’s playing Jason, because he’s a fan of Friday 13. Hodders’ full commentary can be read below:
With all the legal issues with the franchise, the Friday franchise, I don’t know if it’s ever going to be fixed. And that’s unfortunate because he understands the game because there’s a lot more content than we did for the Friday game that might never do now. Let alone another movie that ever happens. I always thought there should be at least one more movie because it would be the 13th. How do you do on Friday 13 12 and then stop. I would like this to be resolved, but I have no good hope that it is. So who knows. We may have seen Jason’s ending in the movies. I do not know. I hope not, but even if it’s not me I would like to come back one more time but, even if it is not me, as a fan, I would like to see one more movie.
Interest in classic horror films has been reinvigorated in recent years with Blumhouse producing a Halloween franchise that takes place 40 years after the original, as well as a new Exorcist trilogy with Ellen Burstyn returning as Chris MacNeil. The domain of Wes Cravens has recovered the rights to the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise in 2019, so even Freddy Krueger will be returning to the big screen soon. There is an obvious interest in seeing a new Friday 13 movie, and with the time that has passed since the last movie, another entry has the potential to do incredibly well at the box office.
Considering the approach of other recent horror franchises, the next film in the series will likely be another reboot that doesn’t connect to the previous films. Jason x and the Friday 13 the reboot didn’t critically perform well, meaning making a sequel to either movie would be a risk. Many would be delighted to see Hodder return as he still stars in horror movies today, but it’s likely a new, younger actor would be chosen instead. Whether or not he returns, Hodders’ words resonate with most fans just wanting the legal battle to end.
Source: Flashback Weekend
