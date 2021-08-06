13th Floor Entertainment Group Brings Thrills to the Haunted House in Joliet’s Old Haunted Jail | Company





CHICAGO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 5, 2021– The innovators of national haunted attractions, 13th Floor Entertainment Group, will bring the old prison outside of Chicago back to life this fall with the launch of The old haunted prison of Joliethaunted prison.com. Open to the public on September 18, 2021, for the Halloween season, it will be the first and only haunted house of the Chicagolands inside a real abandoned prison. Originally built as a women’s prison in 1896, the Old Joliet Haunted Prison is located in the annex building at 401 Woodruff Road in Joliet, Illinois. The famous long-abandoned prison has been referenced in numerous television, film, literary and musical works. It is allegedly haunted and closed in 2002. This fall the grounds and interior of the prison will be transformed into a breathtaking haunted house. To celebrate its opening, The Old Joliet Haunted Prison will be donating five keys to the prison doors to allow lifelong access to the Haunted Prison. To enter, join the Haunted Prison Family and sign up for access to $ 13.99 tickets on haunted prison.com / presale; follow the haunted prison on Instagram at www.instagram.com/hauntedprison/; Tag a friend on a Haunted Prison post. The five winners will be announced on August 17, 2021. Website:https://hauntedprison.com/ Presale / giveaway page:https://hauntedprison.com/preale/ Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Theoldjoliethauntedprison Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/hauntedprison/ Place: 401 Woodruff Road, Joliet, Illinois 60432 About the Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group: Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group produces haunted houses, year-round attractions and tours nationwide with locations in Austin, Chicago, Columbus, Denver, Green Bay, Houston, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Nashville, Nova Scotia Orleans, Phoenix and San Antoine. Designed by world-renowned Haunted House engineers and featuring makeup and effects from Hollywood special effects artists, their attractions take on a whole new dimension. thirteenthplancher.com View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005865/en/ Julia Shell at 312-203-3130 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TEENS WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT MEN EVENTS / CONCERTS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER THEATER SOURCE: Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/05/21 12:05 / DISC: 08/05/21 12:06 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005865/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/13th-floor-entertainment-group-brings-haunted-house-thrills-to-the-old-joliet-haunted-prison/article_e3660f2c-330b-51da-a591-0bd4c3a269c4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos