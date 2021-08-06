Actor Li Nanxing Tried 10 Pies A Day For His Nonya Inspired Recipes, Entertainment News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Actor Li Nanxing has been perfecting his pie recipes for the past three months, tasting up to 10 pies a day. Its Nonya-inspired ready-to-eat pies with flavors such as assam fish, rendang beef and rendang chicken, will launch Sunday, August 8 at a special price of $ 8.80 each from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In an interview with the Shinmin Daily News on Thursday August 5, the 56-year-old veteran actor said, “You know when I’m filming I can’t afford to look fat. It would be unimaginable if I ate still 10 pies a day. I had to go up and down for a few hours to burn all the calories. “ Filming Mediacorp drama The Peculiar Pawnbroker, the formidable home cook, who has Peranakan blood from the mother’s side of the family, said he came up with the idea of ​​incorporating flavors of Nonya into a dough Western-style pie dish when stuck at home during the pandemic. “It wasn’t good enough that I think they were delicious so I found 40-50 people to do a taste test and at least half of them must have said OK before I approved. the flavors, ”he said of the three pies that make the cut and will be available on lnxfood.com. He had collaborated with Bakers & Co. bakery last year (2020) to offer chicken curry and hae bee hiam croissant, based on his family’s recipes. Earlier this year he worked with White Restaurant on a dried scallop hae bee hiam XO white beehoon.

