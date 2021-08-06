Oklahoma’s film industry grows, bringing millions to the state

TULSA, Oklahoma. Oklahoma rolls out the red carpet for Hollywood.

It’s really exciting to be in the industry now, ”said Mark Gullickson, owner of Mozee Productions.

Hollywood has come to the prairie with films like the critically acclaimed Minari, which was filmed in Tulsa. Stillwater, starring Matt Damon, was partially filmed in the town of the same name. And, of course, there’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and directed by Martin Scorcese which is currently filming in Osage County.

But Oklahoma hasn’t always been a destination for filmmakers.

17 years ago, it was a completely different landscape in Oklahoma, ”said Chris Freihofer, casting director of Freihofer Casting. “I mean, maybe we’d work on a movie a year, maybe.

Freihofers’ casting agency, Freihofer Casting, places actors in hundreds of Oklahoma projects. The agency has gone from one film per year to 13 films in 2020 despite the pandemic.

I’ve seen people go from maybe one audition, actors, local actors go from one to two, maybe three movie auditions a year, and those movies mostly didn’t shoot. in Oklahoma, ”Freihofer said. “And now there are actors in Oklahoma. who earn their living in front of the camera.

Six years ago, the state produced an average of six films per year, resulting in a direct tax impact of $ 8 million. This current fiscal year, there are 34 productions in preparation.

Now it’s just come back booming, “Gullickson said.” It’s booming right now.

A boom of $ 161 million. This is the direct tax impact. The economic effect increases even more when you consider all the local businesses affected.

That’s almost an economic impact of $ 400 million with all ancillary expenses and just money in the pockets of Oklahoma as well as in Oklahoma businesses, ”said Tava Maloy Sofsky, director. of the Oklahoma Film and Music Office.

Just ask Overlees-Woods Lumber Co. in Bartlesville. The Lumber Yard provides supplies for the Killers of the Flower Moon set. The film generated 40 percent of its business in the first half of the year.

They have helped us tremendously, ”said Jay McKissick, owner of Overlees-Woods Lumber Company. “And I can’t express my gratitude to them for filming in this region. It was an honor and a pleasure to do so. It has certainly increased the percentage of our business and getting things done. Were very happy. And will probably cry when they leave. “

Don’t expect the industry to slow down anytime soon. Governor Kevin Stitt recently signed the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021, “which increases the state’s film and television incentives.

It means more business in Oklahoma, more jobs in Oklahoma, ”Sofsky said.

These projects bring hundreds of jobs of all kinds to the state earlier.

Todd Ruffin, owner of Midwest Drone Productions, entered the drone business in 2015. He worked on the upcoming TV show “Reservation Dogs”, which was filmed around Green Country, and on “Minari”.

At the end of the movie I went to see him at the theater, our names, me and Gregs name, are right there in the credits, “Ruffin said.” ‘Midwest Drone Productions, Todd and Greg.’ And when you see that in the theater it’s big, it’s big.

Every production needs sound.

Mark Gullickson recently started doing localization audio full time. He said Tulsa had an advantage in big movie markets like LA, New York and Atlanta.

There are several guys here in town doing what I do, but if I try to go to some of these markets, they’re so saturated with sound guys, they’re so saturated with filmmakers, gaffers, grip. and electric people, ”Gullickson said. .

Grab your popcorn and go to the movies, Oklahoma’s movie industry is here to stay.

There are some really talented people here in Oklahoma who are really passionate about what they do in the film industry and everyone is taking notice, ”Ruffin said.

It’s just a really exciting time for Oklahoma to be on the map, ”said Freihofer. “And not just, oh, it was shot in Oklahoma. but now we are a destination for filming.

WATCH the full story on 2 Oklahoma News FRIDAY after the Olympics

