ALEXXANDAR REVIEWS: ‘Jungle Cruise’ Provides a Fun Trip | Local News

Jungle Cruise (Adventure / Action: 2 hours, 7 minutes)

With: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall

Director: Jaume Collet Serra

Rated: PG-13 (Violence)

Movie Review: According to the Disneyland Theme Park ride, Dwayne Johnson is quickly associated with the jungle. His last big jungle outing was Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017).

Think of Jungle Cruise as a cross between Jumanji and Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). While Jungle Cruise “is interesting, Johnson comes across as a more athletic Popeye and Blunt as a female Indiana Jones. That alone is entertaining when mixed up.

Frank Wolff (Johnson) is a small riverboat operator. He takes tourists through a jungle full of dangers. Wolff’s life changes when Dr Lily Houghton (Blunt) and her fashion-conscious brother MacGregor Houghton (Whitehall) hire the riverboat captain to help them find a rare flower.

Legend has it that the plant is a miracle cure. Their journey will not be easy. Multiple dangers, including supernatural forces, are prevalent everywhere.

Jaume Collet-Serra (“Orphan”, 2009; “The Commuter”, 2018) is leading this adventure. He and Johnson will also work together again for Black Adam (2022). Collet-Serra and several screenwriters create an energetic script, but this film makes it seem like several people wrote it.

The film is eclectic, an excess of several subplots and computer-generated imagery. It tries to include too many, including several themes seen in other films that seem to evolve as the story unfolds. This development does not seem natural because this film appears as a sequel to previous films of this type.

However, Jungle Cruise provides sympathetic stars. Johnson and Blunt make a great team on the verge of a mediocre romantic adventure. They and other characters provide enough humor and action sequences that this film is entertaining enough to ignore some of its flaws.

Rating: C + (A familiar cruise is fun.)

Stillwater (Drama: 2 hours, 19 minutes)

With: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin and Lilou Siauvaud

Director: Tom McCarthy

Classified: R (Grossisme, sensuality and violence)

Movie Review: Amanda Knox’s story immediately occurred to me when I heard about this screenplay. The film is also very similar to his story. However, Matt Damon and Camille Cottin lead a solid cast. The performances and sub-stories of these characters are better than the main story.

Bill Baker travels from Stillwater, Oklahoma, to Marseille, France, to prove his daughter, Allison (Breslin), is innocent. She is in jail for the murder of her roommate, who is also her lover.

As Bill maneuvers around Marseille, language and cultural barriers and the French legal system hamper his investigations. That changes when he meets French actress Virginie (Cottin) and her 8-year-old daughter, Maya (Siauvaud). Virginia helps Bill investigate to free Allison, and their goal brings them romantically together.

Tom McCarthy is directing this film which looks like another Liam Neesons Taken (2008) from the previews. It’s not. Stillwater is a well-paced drama that works thanks to the fine performances of its four main characters. Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin and Lilou Siauvaud happily embody their characters on the screen.

Damons Bill’s relationship with Breslins Allison is nervous and off-putting, although the performances are good. These two have a bad history and Allison seems to enjoy what her father does for her. Damon and Breslin play this distant couple well.

However, it’s Bill’s relationship with the mother-daughter pair convincingly played by Cottin and Siauvaud that is most engaging. The relationship shows that Bill has redeemable qualities, despite his biological daughter’s bad disposition towards him.

Although it looks like Amanda Knox’s story in Italy and a lack of character development originally, Stillwater manages to be a good drama. The cast offers good performances. It sustains the movie and makes it engaging when the story goes astray.

Note: B- (However, good performance is provided.)

The Green Knight (Adventure / Fantasy: 2 hours, 10 minutes)

With: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Sean Harris and Joel Edgerton

Director: David Lowery

Rated: R (Violence, gore, sexuality and nudity)

Movie Review: As nifty a movie can be at times, it has to be called weird when the adjective applies. The Green Knight is an artistic photoplay, but it’s weird.

It’s like a beautiful abstract painting, but its story is an incredibly entertaining series of chapters because they are confusing and confusing.

A fantasy adaptation of the medieval story of Sir Gauvain and the Green Knight based on Arthurian legend, “The Green Knight” tells of a mission by Sir Gauvain (Patel). He is the impulsive nephew of King Arthur (Harris).

Honoring an oath, Gauvain embarks on a perilous quest to confront the Green Knight, a Green Alien, and the Tester of Men. Gauvain travels with a fox and confronts ghosts, giants, thieves and rich people with ulterior motives. Gauvain is determined to prove his worth and bravery so that he can sit down as a knight of the round table.

Director-screenwriter David Lowery is a creative filmmaker. A Ghost Story, her dramatic romance from 2017, is an example of her creativity. He makes an equally artistic effort with Green Knight.

This Arthurian tale is not a usual story of King Arthur. King Arthur, played by Sean Harris, is a frail and elderly monarch. His realm is a dark realm, dimly lit rooms where witchcraft and pagan symbols and rituals are present. More so, the film is about a lesser-known relative of King Arthur.

Gauvain is the main character, beautifully portrayed by Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, 2008). Gauvain is not a complex character, but his endeavor to find The Green Knight is.

Gauvain’s adventure is a visual masterpiece. The panoramic views are a feast for the eyes. Well-designed characters accompany the visuals. Divided into multiple chapters, the imagery and cast changes as the character gets closer to their goal. The scenes range from dark scenes to sunny scenes outside. This is one of the most interesting parts of this fantasy.

Green Knight “is reminiscent of the Well Done Excalibur (1981) in that they are both adult themed films. They both revel in good cinematography, good use of staging. , the design and arrangement of the actors and any scene.

It is an arthouse film. It is intended for those who want to see a film as an art more than an entertainment.

Many will find this queer movie. It’s true, but that doesn’t mean it’s not good art. The public may not feel that this is a source of inspiration, but we still want to touch it.

Note: B (Go green.)

