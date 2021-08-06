JK Rowlings Strike actor wins 11K in pregnancy discrimination case





An actor won a pregnancy discrimination case after being kicked out of a TV adaptation of a book by JK Rowling on the BBC. Under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, Rowling wrote five novels about private investigator Cormoran Strike with her partner, Robin Ellacott. The books were then adapted for the BBC. Antonia Kinlay appeared in the 2018 adaptation of Career of evil and had to come back in the follow-up. However, her role was recast after she got pregnant because the producers believed audiences would be confused by the change in appearance of her characters. Now an employment tribunal has upheld his claim and Kinlay has received a payment of 11,000, according to BBC news. The production company behind the BBC’s adaptations of Rowlings’ Cormorant Strike novels claimed it would have cost $ 25,000 to digitally edit shots involving Ms Kinlay. However, the court judges said it would have been possible to cover up the pregnancy using a costume, a camera angle, props, the positioning of other actors, and makeup where appropriate. The production company later said it felt disappointed with the decision. < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9431%"/> (Getty Images) In a statement, Bronte Film and TV said: The decision not to launch Antonia Kinlay was made in good faith. We concluded that there was a genuine professional requirement for the actor playing the role of Sarah Shadlock not to be visibly pregnant given the role she would be required to play, the scenes in which she was expected to appear and the nature of the scenario, which we believe cannot be adapted to accommodate an actor in the last visible stages of pregnancy. Kinlay was awarded 6,000 for emotional damage and 4,370.75 for loss of earnings. With interest, its price came to around 11,690.

