Ron Meyer to represent Qatar as he considers Hollywood investments – The Hollywood Reporter





With the help of IAC President Barry Diller, former Universal Vice President Ron Meyer has struck a deal to serve as a consultant representing Qatar in the film industry. Meyer will serve as an advisor to the Doha Film Institute. The precise scope of his mission is unclear, but sources say he will offer advice on investing in content as well as building potential stages to attract production. Qatar’s goal of becoming a bigger player in Hollywood investments would be a major foray led by Hassan Al-Thawadi, the architect of the country’s 2022 FIFA World Cup. Industry sources have set Meyer’s fees at $ 6 million per year. A representative for Meyer declined to comment. Diller and his wife, Diane von Furstenberg, are close to Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Al Thani, sister of the ruling Emir and founder and president of the Doha Film Institute. Meyer has made several visits to Qatar in recent months. Meyer resigned from NBCUniversal in August 2020 amid revelations of an entanglement with aspiring actress Charlotte Kirk. Qatari interests already have a significant stake in Miramax, a relationship that dates back to 2010, when Tom Barrack’s Colony Capital bought the company from Disney and the Qatar Investment Authority took a stake. In 2016, Miramax was sold to Qatari group beIN Media for $ 1 billion. That company in turn sold a 49% stake to ViacomCBS in 2020 for $ 375 million – far less than the $ 650 million it was initially seeking. The Doha Film Institute has supported several independent films in recent years, including that of Nadine Labaki Capernaum and Oscar winner of Asghar Farhadi Seller. He had several titles at the Cannes Film Festival, including that of Apichatpong Weerasethakul Memory. The institute has made forays into Hollywood in the past. She launched the Doha Tribeca Film Festival, which lasted from 2009 to 2012, to develop the film industry in Qatar. In 2013, it struck a $ 100 million deal with Participant Media in 2013 to produce 12 or more films per year. This company did not produce any films and was ultimately canceled. Alex Ritman contributed reporting.

