“Free Guy” with Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer is fun, but not original





If Ready Player One and The Lego Movie had a baby, it would look a lot like Free Guy. OK, a crack like this might seem like a cheap way to laugh. Because it is. This is the kind of thing that Free Guy is full of. Also, it is precise. And it’s not just those movies. Director Shawn Levys’ film, written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, features elements from all kinds of films. Not outright scams, and not love tributes, exactly. More something in between. It’s not the most original story, but she makes up for it with her ability to take herself seriously. Which isn’t at all, at least until he needs it. (See Lego movie reference above.) Ryan Reynolds Is A Good Fit For Guy Plus, Ryan Reynolds’ wacky good guy schtick is perfect for Guy, the main character. He’s a bank teller at a place called Free City whose days are, if not identical, at least unusually similar. He wears the same clothes every day, stops for the same cup of coffee, and suffers armed robberies, sometimes several a day. He chats with his best friend Buddy (Lil RelHowery), a guard at the same bank, as they lie on the ground at gunpoint. Car chases, helicopter crashes and more are part of a normal day. That’s because, unbeknownst to him, Guy and Buddy and everyone else not wearing sunglasses are non-player NPCs in an open world video game called, yes, Free City. They face misery on a daily basis, hour by hour, by the minute practically. Not serious. But Guy feels that there is more somewhere. His feelings are reinforced when he has the courage to speak to Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer). Armed and dangerous, she is at first confused about how Guy can talk to her. It’s because, unlike Guy, he’s someone else. Shes Millie, a programmer. She doesn’t just play for fun. She searches for evidence, convinced that the code she and her friend Keys (Joe Keery) wrote for their own game was stolen by Antoine (Taika Waititi), who runs Soonami Studios. Keys now works for Antoine, and encourages Millie to get over it, but he’s really trying to convince himself. Director Shawn Levy gets things done The popularity of guys is increasing as his behavior becomes more and more independent. Molotov Girl tells Guy that he will have to level up if she wants to stay with him, so he is set to do so. The transformation from guys from bank teller doormat to unlikely action hero is proving to be very popular with gamers. But not with Antoine, who wants Keys and his colleague Mouser (Utkarsh Ambudkar) to remove Guy from the game. At this point, however, Keys and Millie realize that Guy is the proof they need against Antoine. As the storyline goes, all goes well, and Levy always shakes things up as you would expect in a movie that takes place at least in part inside a video game. Sadly, the energy level of the movies definitely drops when they are back in the real world. How could he not? You don’t get away from a train that hits you here. The incongruity between worlds cannot last forever, of course, it is a vanity that would wear out pretty quickly. But watching Reynolds grow up as Guy is what gives the film its heart, of which it has a fair amount. (It also contains plenty of cameos that won’t be wasted here, including one of the best ever.) If Free Guy was truly a video game, it’s not a game you’d play over and over again. But as a unique lark, it’s fun enough to invest in. ‘Free Guy’ 3 stars Very well Good bad bomb Director: Shawn Lévy. Actors: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi. Rating: PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, coarse / suggestive language and references. Note: In theaters August 6. Join Goodykoontz at [email protected]. Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm. Twitter: @goodyk.To subscribe to the weekly film newsletter. Subscribe to azcentral.com today. What are you waiting for?

