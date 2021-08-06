Entertainment
Overcoming the Creative Block and Bollywood Love
Then something interesting happened!
One day we were having a general conversation. This is the phase where I was little upset by my creative career. I felt a bit lost and really stopped enjoying what I was doing.
It had been accumulating for a long time, but I would say it was the top of my creative block! I was not too in tune with my creativity and it affected my work.
So in this conversation my friend casually told me that – You know what Radhika, you are really comfortable being yourself and that is your strength !. She said to me, let’s take the example of your love for bollywood, you talk to me so freely, even though I’m from another culture. She continued that sometimes when she interacted with people from other cultures they would try to talk about things she would relate to rather than kissing. So, with an example from my Bollywood discussions, she reminded me that being authentic and simple is my strength! (Ok, I admit I can’t remember his exact words, but you get it!)
Wow! I never realized it before! I said to myself! Yes, there were times when I felt stupid for being so indifferent to other genres of music, whenever my friends / coworkers talked about it. But it never bothered me. I guess I was just happy to be myself and love my share of Bollywood songs!
Thin!! I needed to hear that !! And you know why is this relevant to my creative block?
While I was so good to be myself in my personal life, it felt like this was what I had lost in my creative career. It got me thinking: am I really doing what I want to do or am I following the standards? Am I really trying to do the right thing or really follow my heart and allow myself to listen to my intuition? ! – And my answers were NO, I was not! To put it simply, I lost my creative spark and hit a creative block because I refused to accept my quirk, my personality, my strengths, my weaknesses in creativity and work. Maybe from fear of losing your job, burnout, or maybe just feeling lost, but it happened!
It made me rethink what I really want to do or would rather do!
Of course, it took a while but it was the trigger to put me on the right track to grab what I really love to do and find my way through my creative ideas.
It left me learning that –
Whatever happens, never get lost. Don’t be embarrassed to embrace your weirdness, listen to your heart! The right kind of people, who will support you and your creative ideas will follow. We are all humans here, so allow yourself to take the risk of believing in yourself. Suddenly the world will start to believe in you too! And of course, you won’t lose your creative spark!
And by the way, if that wasn’t proof enough and you want to know more about Bollywood songs, then guess what happened when I decided to kiss it all and share a playlist ( called Bollywood Lalaland by Laughing Popcorn on Spotify) of my favorite songs on my Instagram! Someone who follows me from another part of the world who doesn’t even understand Hindi contacted me to tell me how much she loves Bollywood songs and loves dancing to them! We became friends and I ended up bonding more with a simple post, where I did nothing but hug and celebrate.
I’m sure a lot of creative people go through this phase of disconnecting with their creativity and encounter a creative block. For me, the solution was: I had to free myself and get over it by being myself.
