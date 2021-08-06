Film ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ in preparation – The Hollywood Reporter





Zoey’s Extraordinary Reading List may have a new life in Roku. Lionsgate Television, which produces the canceled NBC series, is in advanced negotiations with streaming device maker Roku – which is making a push in original content – for a holiday film based on the cult show. Agreement not yet reached, sources say Hollywood journalist, with some distribution negotiations still to be completed. Lionsgate and Roku declined to comment. NBC canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Reading List in June after two seasons. Lionsgate explored moving the musical starring Jane Levy to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform, but the two sides were unable to come to an agreement. Such a move would have required new deals to be made for things like streaming rights (which Hulu currently owns) and was likely a big factor in the discussions. If a deal is made, it would be another step in Roku’s original programming. The streaming company acquired the abbreviated streamer Quibi’s library earlier this year, renaming those shows as Roku Originals. The company also bought the library and production studio of venerable home improvement series. This old house, which includes 1,500 episodes of past shows and the streaming rights to new episodes of the series and the associated show Ask this old house after they aired on PBS. Austin Winsberg created Zoey’s Extraordinary Reading List and executive producer with Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne. In addition to Levy, the show stars Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, Lauren Graham and Harvey Guillén.

