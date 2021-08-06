Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh to stream Bollywood tadka with their livewire acts on TakaTak Manch!





Considered to be powerful performers of the Indian music scene, acclaimed artists Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh are known for their wide array of popular, catchy and upbeat tracks. Indian singer, songwriter, performer and songwriter Vishal Dadlani and veteran music maestro Sukhwinder Singh are all set to blow your mind with their LIVE performances on India’s leading short format video app – MX TakaTak . The platform recently announced its initiative – TakaTak Manch, which celebrates musical brilliance every week of the year with Star Manch on Fridays and aims to inspire musicians to come up with a chance to perform on the Discovery Manch every week. wednesdays. These interactive sessions not only bring the best performances to life, but also see artists engage with their fans through chats, calls with a select few during the live and sometimes, responding to fan requests and bringing to life. to these tunes too. Helping users relax and bring the music community together, Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh will be live on the app on August 6 and August 13, respectively.



This week, singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani is ready to captivate audiences with his most beloved songs such as Balam Pichkari, Swag se Swagat, Ghagra, Malhari and many more. Next week, legendary singer Sukhwinder Singh, known for his melodies like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Chak De India, Gallan Goodiyan and Jai Ho will bring these melodious tunes to fans. Their unique performance begins at 8:30 p.m., and we couldn’t ask for more for this fortnight. Commenting on the collaboration, Vishal said: As a singer, songwriter, performer and someone who lives and breathes music – I think it’s fantastic to promote the spirit of music and build communities for this art on various platforms and media – be it cinema, TV, OTT or now with short video platforms like MX TakaTak. In these uncertain times, TakaTak Manch is helping us bridge the gap with our fans in the most touching way and I can’t wait to experience the exhilaration of playing and interacting with my fans during LIVE. Commenting on the collaboration, Sukhwinder said, “The pandemic and the current scenario we live in has been a learning experience for everyone. As for the music industry, it has taught artists innovative ways to interact with their fans. I was thrilled when MX TakaTak approached me for a unique initiative like TakaTak Manch, as it is a new-age platform to interact with a new set of fans with my music , as well as having the chance to interact with a few chosen fans one-on-one.The world is an unexplored path for me, and as an artist, if there is anything that I have absorbed all of it. throughout my career, it is to continue to evolve with the day and age. TakaTak Manch is a virtual stage that will host 104 musicians for 52 weeks. In the previous weeks, the platform has seen performances by Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Jass Manak, among others. Mansheel Gujral and Seedhe Maut will be part of Discovery Manch this fortnight, while Vishal and Sukhwinder will set the Star Manch stage on fire every Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/web-series/news/vishal-dadlani-and-sukhwinder-singh-to-spread-the-bollywood-tadka-with-their-livewire-acts-on-takatak-manch/articleshow/85068509.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos