10 actors considered to play Oscar-winning roles

When an actor wins an Oscar for playing a role, like Anthony Hopkins for playing Hannibal Lecter or Julie Andrews for playing Mary Poppins, they become inextricably linked to that character. But casting producers rarely get it right away. Before the perfect candidate lands a role and impresses the Academy, a bunch of other actors are considered for the role.

Tom Hanks was not the first choice to play Forrest Gump. Christoph Waltz was not the first choice to play Hans Landa. These stars could have been chosen to play different roles that ended up winning Oscars for other actors.

ten Leonardo DiCaprio as Colonel Hans Landa in Inglourious Basterds

It’s impossible to imagine anyone other than Christoph Waltz playing the role of Colonel Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantinos Inglorious Basterds, but according to MTV, Tarantino originally wrote the role of Leonardo DiCaprio. After the script was finished and the casting was done, he decided that the role should be played by a German-speaking actor.

The WWII movie had another casting choice that could have drastically changed the movie. Adam Sandler was Donny The Bear’s original choice Jew Donowitz, but turned him down to star in his former roommate Judd Apatows film Funny people. Director Eli Roth stepped in and gave a memorable performance as a Nazi-hating sergeant.

9 Emma Watson as Mia in La La Land

The main roles in the musical in the golden age of Damien Chazelles La La Land ended up meeting Crazy, stupid, love and Gangster squad co-stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. But according to the BBC, they weren’t the first choices.

Chazelle explained, There was a time when Emma Watson and Miles Teller did. Neither of these castings lasted or worked. The loss of Watson and Teller proved to be beneficial for Stone and Gosling, as both were Oscar nominees with Stone winning Best Actress.

8 Liam Neeson as Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln

When Steven Spielberg first approached Daniel Day-Lewis about playing Abraham Lincoln in a biopic, Day-Lewis turned down the offer because he didn’t think he was right for the role. So Spielberg instead launched his Schindler’s List star Liam Neeson, who has stuck around for years of development.

Neeson explained in an interview with GQ that he had a lightning moment during a tabletop reading that convinced him he wasn’t the right fit to play Lincoln. After reading the painting, he advised Spielberg to recast the role. This time, Day-Lewis accepted the role and ultimately won his third Oscar for it.

7 Julia Roberts as viola in Shakespeare In Love

The tragedy of Gwyneth Paltrows’ involvement in Shakespeare in love is that her Best Actress victory propelled her to stardom, but working with the infamous Harvey Weinstein left her disillusioned with show business.

According to Daily mail, the role of the bards’ fictional muse Viola first attracted Julia Roberts. However, Roberts withdrew when Daniel Day-Lewis left the role of Shakespeare. Joseph Fiennes was ultimately chosen to play the young Elizabethan playwright and joined Paltrow as one of the most memorable romantic couples of the 1990s.

6 Brad Pitt as Dicky Eklund in The Fighter

While Mark Wahlberg was attached to boxer Micky Ward from the start, according to Variety, the cast of her stepbrother and trainer Dicky Eklund went back and forth during The fighterdevelopment of s.

First, Matt Damon was tied up. Then Brad Pitt took over. Eventually, Christian Bale starred in the role and won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. Bale would later reunite with director David O. Russell on american unrest and won another Oscar nomination for his work.

5 Michelle Pfeiffer as Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs

Jodie Foster had been interested in the role of Clarice Starling from the start, but Jonathan Demme was not convinced that she could pull it off. Instead, he offered the role to Michelle Pfeiffer, who he worked with on Married to the crowd, but she refused it.

Pfeiffer said IndieWire, With Thesilenceofthelambs, I was hectic. There was so much wrong in this movie. What I regret most is that I missed the opportunity to make another film with Jonathan. It is this evil gained at the end that, at the end of this film, evil has excluded. I was uncomfortable with this ending. I didn’t want to bring this into the world. A year later, Pfeiffer would take on her most famous role, Catwoman, in Batman Returns after Annette Bening had to leave because she was pregnant.

4 Samuel L. Jackson as Alonzo Harris on a training day

According to Mental Floss, Davis Guggenheim was originally slated to direct the gritty crime thriller Training day. Guggenheim cast Samuel L. Jacksonas’s Alonzo Harris, the role that ultimately went to Denzel Washington, and Matt Damonas’s Jake Hoyt, the role that ultimately went to Ethan Hawke.

When Washington became attached to the project that would ultimately earn him an Oscar, Guggenheim claims the actor had him replaced by Antoine Fuqua. Washington would later find Fuqua in the Equalizer movies and The Magnificent Seven remake.

3 Ursula Andress as Sophie in Sophies Choice

As soon as Meryl Streep got her hands on the script for Alan J. Pakulas’ mighty drama Sophie’s choice, she desperately wanted to play the main character and started pushing for it.

But according to Karina Longworths 2013 book Meryl Streep: Anatomy of an Actor, when William Styron wrote the novel which Sophie’s choice is based on, he had Dr Nos Bond girl Ursula Andress in mind for Sophie if a film adaptation were to be produced. Streep prevailed and won the second of her three Oscars for her work.

2 Sacha Baron Cohen as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

Sacha Baron Cohen was announced to play Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in a 2010 biopic, and has planned a full personal life portrayal of the iconic singers who party. Since the surviving members of the group were producing the film, it wasn’t going to fly.

According to NME, Baron Cohen said Brian May is an amazing musician, but not a great movie producer. While theBorat star wanted to adapt the crazy stories about drug use and the Mercury party, Queen wanted to protect their legacy as a band.

1 John Travolta as Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks won his second consecutive Oscar for playing the title role in Forrest Gump (after winning the previous year for Philadelphia cream). According to BBCJohn Travolta was the initial choice for the role of Forrest, but he turned it down.

Travolta ended up making a career comeback with an equally iconic role in another 1994 hit: heroin-addicted hitman Vincent Vega in Quentin Tarantinos. pulp Fiction. the Fat The star was nominated for Best Actor for his performance but lost to Hanks for the role Travolta turned down.

