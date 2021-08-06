Hollywood explodes despite Delta variant as production ramps up





Hollywood is back in business. Even though a new infectious variant of COVID-19 threatens Californians, the film and television industry recorded 9,791 filming days in the second quarter of 2021, up 4,947% from 194 filming days for the same period last year and 40% compared to the 7,011 days of filming. in the first quarter of this year. Filming for FXs American Crime Story: Impeachment and Steven Spielberg’s new film The Fabelmans for Universal Pictures propelled the largest second quarter of filming in the Los Angeles area since 2016 (when there were 9,937 filming days ), according to FilmLA. The nonprofit group manages film licenses for the city and county. By almost every measure available, the second quarter was good for Los Angeles filming, FilmLA. President Paul Audley said in a statement. With the increase in local cases of COVID-19, it is not clear whether this will be sustainable, but the industry’s commitment to the safety of the community, actors and team remains firmly in place. Last month, major entertainment industry unions, including SAG-AFTRA and Teamsters Local 399, agreed with an alliance of major film and television producers on a new set of measures for filming with confidence. security during the pandemic. Under the deal, productions were allowed to require cast and crew in high-risk areas of sets to be vaccinated. In the second quarter, orders from the LA County Public Health Department that imposed testing and other safety measures on non-union, commercial or reality TV productions were dropped. The only COVID-19 security mandates that are needed now, in addition to CAL / OSHA workplace requirements, are those demanded by unions. This has helped speed up production in the region, as costly and laborious social distancing, testing and sanitizing requirements have been relaxed. So far, the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has led to an upsurge in infections, has not slowed the pace of the resumption of on-site film production, a measure of production activity. Some shows, such as Foxs The Masked Singer, reported virus outbreaks and were forced to take a break while others were able to continue rotating the cameras. The second quarter of 2021 was the busiest quarter in shooting days since the fourth quarter of 2019, when there were 9,839 shooting days. The nonprofit estimated that the level of activity in the second quarter was up 7.2% from levels before the 2019 pandemic, when the average number of shooting days in a quarter was from 9 135. The most active area this past quarter was commercial shooting, up 55.5% from the first quarter at 1,544 shooting days. Feature films increased 43% to 824 shooting days and television 30% to 4,913 shooting days in the second quarter. A filming day is defined as the authorization of the crew to film in one location for a period of 24 hours. The industry’s robust security guidelines remain firmly in place, and they have so far proven effective in keeping operations safe, FilmLAs Audley said. Television remained a key driver of production, fueled by television drama and reality shows, with shows such as the CBS Ghosts miniseries and the new drama Starz Gaslit filmed during the period. Shooting days for television were up 82% in the second quarter compared to a five-year moving average, FilmLA said.

