Explore under the stars with “Shipwrecked!” »By Oil Lamp





Theater under the stars The Oil Lamp Theater 2022 outdoor season continues with “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment”. Donald Margulies’ comedy-adventure drama is inspired by a Swiss explorer named Louis de Rougemont, who regaled 19th-century London audiences with crazy tales of adventures he claimed to have experienced on a trip to the Asia-Pacific region. The production features Logan Brown as Louis with Jasmine Robinson and Van Ferro. 8 p.m. Thursday August 5, Friday August 6; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday August 7 and 3 p.m. Sunday August 8 and until August 29, on the lawn of St. David’s Episcopal Church, 2410 Glenview Road, Glenview. $ 45. To see oillamptheater.org for information on COVID-19 precautions. Bitter Jester week 3 Oak Park’s funk band Summer Drive took top honors at the 2021 Week 2 Bitter Jester Music Festival in Highland Park this past weekend. This Friday, the groups of North Shore FLAME, Feed the Monkeys, Fluctuation, Monsoon, One Man Ginger Band and Quick and Painless take the stage to compete for a seat at the grand finale concert on September 5th. Fightin ‘Bob and Kyra Cain will also perform special performances at the free outdoor concert. 6:45 p.m. Friday August 6 at Port Clinton Square, 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. Free entry; for more information on the event and this week’s groups and judges, visit amerjesterfoundation.org. Lake County Arts The Adler Arts Center partners with the Chamber of Commerce organizations of Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein and Vernon Hills to present the 40th Annual Festival of the Arts. Discover plenty of visual art as well as plenty of family activities this weekend at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Free. (847) 367-0707 or adlercenter.org. 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday August 7; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday 8 August Ravinia and Bernstein’s new theater This Saturday, Ravinia Festival is launching an exciting new theatrical offer to the tune of a little Bernstein. The Ravinia Music Box, a 65-seat theater space nestled near the park’s catering pavilion, opens Saturday with the immersive “Bernstein’s Answer”, a presentation on the life and music of the famous composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein. The theater, which also includes a museum gallery space, will be free to Ravinia spectators and will be open from the opening of the park until the start of each day’s concert, as well as field trips throughout the year. school. The Ravinia Music Box experience echoes Saturday’s CSO performance, which features selections of the composer’s vast and varied works. 8 p.m. (doors 5 p.m.) Saturday August 7 at the Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $ 10 to $ 125; (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. Mustard mascot Celebrate the birthday of Squirt, the Chicago Dogs’ mustard-inspired mascot, on Saturday in the game against the Canaries in Sioux City. There will be post-game fireworks displays, as well as a party featuring mascots from several local colleges and professional sports franchises at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. $ 9 to $ 25; $ 85 to $ 450 in premium seats. (847) 636-5450 or thechicagodogs.com. 7:05 p.m. Saturday August 7 treasure Sunken treasure recovered from the SS Central America and the California Gold Rush era will be on display at the World’s Fair of Money. The American Numismatic Association returns with one of its conventions starting Tuesday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $ 10; free for children 12 and under. (719) 482-9867 or (847) 692-2220 or money.org/worldsfairofmoney. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 10; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, August 11 to 13; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday August 14 Concerts at the Marriott Actor and recording artist Chester Gregory – who has been acclaimed for his performance in the lead role of “The Jackie Wilson Story” – kicks off the Marriott Theater concert series in 2021 highlighting the pop hits from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. “Higher and Higher: A Rock ‘n Soul Party with Chester Gregory” features the actor and recording artist channeling greats like Sam Cooke, Otis Redding and James Brown. 7 p.m. Saturday August 14; 3:00 p.m. Sunday August 15 at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $ 55. COVID-19 precautions, including face masks, may be in effect. (847) 634-0200 or artistsloungelive.com.

