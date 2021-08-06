AFL-CIO leader Richard Trumka has died at 72; Hollywood Unions Pay Tribute – Deadline

Hollywood unions and guilds pay tribute to Richard Trumka, who led the AFL-CIO since 2009 and is deceased today. He was 72 years old.

One of the country’s top union officials, Trumka has died of as yet undisclosed causes. The AFL-CIO confirmed his death but did not provide details. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also announced his death in a Senate speech. President Joe Biden also paid tribute, calling Trumka a “close friend”.

Trumka was the son and grandson of Pennsylvania coal miners and worked as a miner while attending Penn State University, according to the Associated Press. He was elected president of the United Mine Workers of America in 1982, its youngest president at 33, and was elected secretary-treasurer of the AFL-CIO in 1995. He was elected president of the AFL-CIO in 2009.

SAG-AFTRA, Actors’ Equity, WGA East and IATSE are affiliated with the AFL-CIO, which has 12.5 million members.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement: “I am devastated to learn of Rich’s passing today. SAG-AFTRA members and all workers have lost a true champion and ally. First and always a worker, Rich was also an incredible union leader and a deeply admired voice for the voiceless. He was more than a fellow union activist, militant and working class warrior; he was my friend and partner.

She added, “An influential and inspiring leader, he has given his all for the well-being of workers and has improved countless lives while remaining close to the heart, the coal miner of Nemacolin. He was a man of the people. This is not only a huge loss for union members, but for all workers. “

Kate Shindle, president of Actors’ Equity, called Trumka a “remarkable leader” who “lived out her values ​​and encouraged the whole labor movement to do the same.”

“Every union leader should aspire to stand up for workers’ rights as they have done, while reaching out in partnership to all who believe in our cause,” she said.

The Animation Guild said in a Twitter post, “We extend our condolences to the friends, family and workers he has dedicated his life to defending. We mourn this great loss for the labor movement.

Lowell Peterson, Executive Director of WGA East, wrote on Twitter: “I have had the pleasure and privilege of working with my brother @RichardTrumka on many projects over the years, fighting for justice for workers no matter the odds. He supported our little union on the picket line and in the halls of Congress. He will be sorely missed. “

Jennifer Dorning, chair of the Professional Employees Department, AFL-CIO, said in a statement: “The DPE mourns the sudden loss of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. Rich has dedicated his life to improving the lives of others, from coal miners to computer programmers. This unwavering commitment to fighting for the dignity of ordinary people at work and outside has significantly improved the lives of workers in all sectors of the economy. Rich also ably led the AFL-CIO, uniting American unions to protect the interests of working families amid generational economic challenges. Trade unionists and all workers have lost a true friend and leader. My condolences go out to Rich’s parents, friends and union family at this difficult time. “

Charles Rivkin, president and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, said Trumka was “a tireless champion and fierce fighter for American workers, including thousands of union members who work on productions. His leadership and advocacy have helped establish and expand production incentive programs in states across the country that continue to create thousands of jobs and generate much needed economic growth.

Vice President Kamala Harris also made a statement today:

Today our nation has lost a great leader. Richard L. Trumka was a champion of workers all over the world. As president of the AFL-CIO, the largest trade union federation in our country, he lived and breathed solidarity. Never afraid of a fight, Rich put the “strong” in “the strong union”.

As a young boy, Rich saw firsthand the struggles his father and grandfather faced as they participated in miners’ strikes and negotiated for fairer wages and better working conditions. When he first told his grandfather that he would like to become a lawyer to defend workers’ rights, his grandfather replied: “If you want to help workers, you have to help people first. .

Rich was dedicated to helping people. He lived his beliefs. This work has dignity. That workers must be respected and have a voice. That justice and equality are the hallmarks of a strong nation.

I have been fortunate to know Rich for many years and have always been proud to work with him. Today my thoughts and prayers are with Rich’s wife Barbara, their son Rich Jr. and their grandchildren Richard and Taylor.