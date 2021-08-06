Entertainment
HITN, Teachley and Sirius Believe in Producing Groundbreaking Narratives for Bilingual Mathematics Education | Company
BROOKLYN, NY – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Aug 5, 2021–
HITN, the leading Spanish-language network bringing educational and entertainment content to more than 44 million homes in the United States, partners with Teachley and Sirius Thinking to co-produce innovative and groundbreaking bilingual stories specially designed to help teachers in their educational journey with elementary school students. Produced under a Small Business Innovation Research Grant from the Institute of Educational Sciences (IES) https://ies.ed.gov/sbir/ the research arm of the US Department of Education Mathematics body presents a group of eccentric, fun and daring superheroes who use mathematical powers to deceive the villainous (but relentlessly gullible) Professor Possum and save their golden planet. Thanks to a rich narration, the Mathematics body gang battle Professor Possum and his endless evil inventions intended to destroy their planet and steal their source of magical energy. The weapon of choice for the Math Corps is always a smart math calculation that deceives the teacher and saves his beloved planet before the end of each adventure.
During an initial prototyping grant, Teachley, HITN, and Sirius Thinking produced a bilingual Math Corps comic as a test template for use by elementary teachers. In the upcoming phase, the team will evolve the project into a variety of digital and live interactive platforms, which will include animated video episodes of the gang and their misadventures and card games to further illustrate and reinforce math as a fun everyday tool for kids. . Additionally, the curriculum will expand to dashboards with lesson plans allowing teachers to quickly flip through the stories and feel comfortable guiding their students.
Teachley heads the instructional leadership of Math Corps, an EdTech company founded by three PhD graduates from Teachers College at Columbia University that has successfully produced eight interactive games with 1.5 million downloads and which won an Apple Design Award in 2014 for outstanding innovative design; and Esther J. Yoon, Senior Scientist in Learning at HITN. Sirius Thinkings founder Christopher Cerf, renowned author and songwriter who also composed the music and lyrics for Sesame Street and Jim Henson Productions and has produced award-winning educational programming for PBS.
Teachley understands better than any other company we’ve encountered how to combine the latest educational research on teaching math to elementary school children with wonderfully creative and fun content, noted Siriuss Cerf. We loved all of our opportunities to collaborate with them, and the new Math Corps project is the most ambitious and exciting yet.
We were really excited about the potential of our stories to captivate students, engage them in big math ideas, and help them share these fun school experiences with their parents, said Dana Pagar, co-founder of Teachley. We are also convinced that a better understanding of the standards of mathematics practice will help students become more proficient in mathematics and ultimately improve their performance.
We feel incredibly honored at HITN to partner with Teachley and Sirius Thinking to produce an all new, exciting series of bilingual Spanish-English math comics and animation that will reach a national student audience, said Esther Yoon of HITN. In New York City alone, there are 3.7 million Hispanics and Latinos, and many of them are families with children. We want to take this opportunity to provide parents, teachers and caregivers with new bilingual tools to share with their children and engage in learning math together.
HITN has a long history of supporting the Hispanic community in a variety of capacities, including sponsoring and producing educational events on different platforms. Its mission of fostering education and entertainment finds perfect alignment with the ideals and pursuit of Math Corps. Throughout the next phase of the project, HITN will work side-by-side with Teachley and Sirius Thinking to make Math Corps accessible to more schools and families across the United States.
To find out more visit: www.teachley.com/math-corps
About HITN-TV:
HITN is a leading Spanish-language media company focused on educational and entertainment content for the whole family. Celebrating 40 years, HITN continues to create educational opportunities for children in Kindergarten to Grade 12 as well as activities and resources that children can share with their parents. HITN has produced live and virtual educational events across the country, and continues to produce campaigns and festivals for the whole family. To learn more, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.
About Teachley:
Teachley is an edtech company founded by former teachers with PhDs in Cognition and Learning focused on creating K-5 math software that promotes deep thinking and learning. Teachley has received Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants from the US Department of Education, the National Science Foundation, and the National Institutes of Health to develop innovative math software for classrooms and provide actionable data for teachers. Teachley’s first match, Addimal Adventure, won an Apple Design Award (2014) for Outstanding Innovative Design and they have over 1.5 million downloads across 8 games. For more information visit www.teachley.com.
About Sirius Thinking:
Sirius Thinking, Ltd., is a New York-based production company specializing in creating mission-focused educational children’s entertainment. Founded by veterans of Sesame Street, Jim Henson Productions and Random House, Sirius is known for his work in a variety of media, focusing on television, interactive software, live and animated video, music, spoken audio, and print. The company is perhaps best known for creating and co-producing PBS literacy series, Between the Lions which won ten Emmy Awards during its decade on public television, and has been consistently shown in scientific research studies conducted by the University of Kansas, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania and others to improve the reading skills of early readers. To learn more, visit www.siriusthinking.com.
