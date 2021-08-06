Actor Judd Hirsch sells upstate resort for $ 4.5 million





Award-winning actor Judd Hirsch, a Bronx-born army veteran with a degree in physics, has put his charming compound on top of the mountain in the market for $ 4.49 million. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom main house, located at 10 Eve Eden Road in Napanoch, NY, spans 77 acres. He bought the first 44-acre parcel of land for $ 56,000 in 1983 and built the 5,600 square foot home from the ground up to 2,271 feet above sea level, overlooking three mountain ranges: the Catskills, Berkshires and Shawangunks. “These are all the mountains and the sky where bald eagles fly,” notes Fred Waring III, listing broker for Corcoran Country Living, former drummer and grandson of the Big Band frontman and inventor of the Waring mixer. Hirsch made a name for himself as the beloved New York cab driver Alex on the sitcom “Taxi”. He has also appeared in films such as “Running on Empty”, “Independence Day”, “A Beautiful Mind” and many other television shows, such as “Dear John”. Hirsch and his wife Kathryn love the area and aren’t leaving, says Waring, but they are looking to downsize. The house, built in 1985, has a large room with cathedral ceilings and 200 year old barn beams and many rooms have similar beams from five dismantled barns. In addition to the main house, which includes an indoor swimming pool, there is a pool house with a stone fireplace, a kitchen, a gym, a hot tub, two full bathrooms and an outdoor pavilion with a barbecue. in stone. In addition, there is a studio with a living area by a spring fed pond filled with sea bass, catfish and trout and an irrigation pump for watering the landscape. There is also a separate one bedroom guest house, performance studio, meditation studio, tennis studio, two bedroom caretaker’s house and two equipment barns with an additional equipment garage. . A separate two-car garage includes a workshop and an apartment above and another three-car garage includes a large one-bedroom apartment. The complex includes an electric field solar farm, 20 geothermal wells to heat the main residence and a heated indoor swimming pool. There are also back-up propane generators and 60 acres in the woods possible for further development.

