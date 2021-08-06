Entertainment
Academy Gold Rising program helps boost diversity in Hollywood
Los Angeles, Aug 5 (EFE) .- Boosting diversity in Hollywood and providing opportunities for promising students and young professionals from under-represented communities are the primary goals of Gold Rising, an internship improvement and mentorship program from the Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences which was launched five years ago and has many Hispanics among its beneficiaries.
A total of 100 young people selected from more than 9,000 applicants took part in the 2021 edition of the Academy Gold Rising, which was held virtually for the second year in a row and will hold its graduation ceremony on Saturday.
This group has spent the past eight weeks participating in panel discussions on filmmaking and networking with industry professionals and receiving support and guidance from the Academy, best known for hosting the annual awards ceremony. Oscars.
Christine Simmons, the Academy’s chief operating officer, told Efe that her organization is thrilled to see the positive impact Gold Rising has had on the careers of program participants in the United States and abroad.
One of the Gold Rising 2021 attendees, Sofia Ayerdi, said she was delighted to hear that she had been selected for the program, whose partner companies include AMC Networks, The Walt Disney Company, Paramount Pictures and WarnerMedia. .
“It was something I just couldn’t believe. I said, ‘There must be some mistake. Does this really happen to me? The Academy? ‘ This is something really amazing.
The Texas-born, Mexican-born, who studies film production at California State University at Northridge, Ayerdi said the Academy Gold Rising program introduces younger generations to the inner workings of Hollywood.
“Being able to be with people who have won an Oscar is something that shows you it’s possible, shows you that you can do it. This goal that was so far away, it brings it closer and tells you that you are capable of this and more, ”she added.
Ayerdi, whose interests range from directing to sound production, said she didn’t mind participating in the Gold Rising program through distance learning.
“I was eating with my family in Mexico, and then suddenly I was talking later with Ruth Carter,” Oscar winner for best costume design for her work on “Black Panther,” she said with a smile. .
The Hispanic student, who said she was inspired at the Academy Gold Rising by the work of Mexican-American filmmaker Carlos Lopez Estrada and the sound crew for the 2020 horror film “A Quiet Place Part II”, expressed optimism about his future in the film. industry.
“I feel like now is the perfect time to be in the industry (for those who come from) from a different cultural background,” she said.
Gold Rising 2019 participant Felipe Vargas said his first day on the program was one of the best days of his life.
“They took us to Walt Disney Animation Studios, Paramount, Warner Bros… I’ve been wanting to make movies since I was a kid, so Felipe, 10, would have been super surprised to hear everything I ended up doing that. been, ”he said.
Colombian-born writer and director who grew up in Florida and studied at the University of Southern California, Vargas said Gold Rising attendees feel like “Hollywood’s doors are opening.”
“The mentor they assigned to me has helped me a lot in my career to be portrayed as a director,” he said. “He also showed me how the industry works when it comes to things you don’t learn in college: like getting involved in projects, how studios work… It’s like coming in and having a inside glimpse.
A huge fan of the fantasy, horror, and magical realism genres, Vargas said the program was crucial in helping him find work at large media companies like Disney Channel, Amazon, and Sony.
“What interests me is that there is diversity in horror, fantasy, crime movies… So these stories (about Hispanics and other underrepresented communities on the big screen) don’t are not only seen in immigration dramas, ”he added. EFE
