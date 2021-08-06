1966 death of an employee of the heiress under renewed control

When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy heiress to a tobacco and electrical company, crushed and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident.

But the story of the murder at the Dukes Rough Point estate, which resonated in the seaside tourist mecca, is disputed by a witness the newspaper delivery man.

Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, said he was there the day Duke killed Eduardo Tirella, 42, hitting him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed from below.

Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, Homicide at Rough Point, investigated the murder and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 in 1966.

It’s one of those stories still being talked about in Newport, said Lance, a native of the town who got his first job as a reporter for the Newport Daily News several months after Tirellas’ death. I read a Facebook page for the residents of Newport and every three or four months someone talks about it.

Walker, now 68, says in a video interview with Lance published Thursday by Vanity Fair that he never went to the police to tell them what he saw that day on the advice of his father, who feared for his son’s life. The older man warned his son that Duke was a rotten person who had people on his payroll who were very unscrupulous.

Duke inherited his money from his father, James Duke, president of American Tobacco Co. and co-founder of the company known today as Duke Energy. Duke University in North Carolina is named after his family.

After reading the Lances book, Walker went to the police last month to give investigators his account of the events, which he had previously only shared with a small circle of family and friends, and in response, local police are re-examining the case even though Duke died in 1993..

The Newport Police Department would like to pursue the matter further (due to the new information provided to us) and rectify any possible misinformation concluded in the past, if any, for Eduardo and his family, “Detective Jacque Wuest said, who was assigned to reopen the case, said in an email Thursday.

Walker, who was on his bike delivering the Newport Daily News, told Lance he first heard two people arguing and yelling at each other.

And the next thing I heard was the roar of an engine, the crash, the howl of a man, a little skidding and deceleration of the engine, a pause in the howling, a man screaming again, the engine roar again, man’s cry turns into horror of Nooooooo! and then another accident, he said.

When he arrived at the scene, he said he saw Duke get out of a car and move his body to block his view. He asked her if she wanted help and if she wanted him to call the police, and he said she had yelled at him to leave.

Tirella had worked as a designer for Duke for several years. On the day of death, the couple took the station wagon to view an artifact, according to Lances’ book. But Duke was reportedly furious with Tirella for telling her he was leaving her to become a Hollywood stage designer.

Police conducted a brief interview with Duke several days later, in which investigators took her at her word.

She said Tirella was driving but got out of the car to open the huge wrought iron gates to the estate, so she got behind the wheel to go through the gates. She told police that the car suddenly jumped forward. The police report indicates that Tirella was crushed against the doors.

But that’s not what Walker heard. He said he distinctly heard two impacts. And his recollection of the events matched that of a police investigator who concluded that Duke had hit Tirella once, sending him over the hood of the car, then when he fell, accelerated again and the spilled. The car ended up crossing the street where it struck a fence and a tree.

Walker, in a telephone interview, said he never purchased the official death account and surrendered to the police out of civic duty.

The story that was accepted by the cops was not the story I remembered, he said.