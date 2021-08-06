Entertainment
1966 death of an employee of the heiress under renewed control
When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy heiress to a tobacco and electrical company, crushed and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident.
But the story of the murder at the Dukes Rough Point estate, which resonated in the seaside tourist mecca, is disputed by a witness the newspaper delivery man.
Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, said he was there the day Duke killed Eduardo Tirella, 42, hitting him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed from below.
Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, Homicide at Rough Point, investigated the murder and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 in 1966.
It’s one of those stories still being talked about in Newport, said Lance, a native of the town who got his first job as a reporter for the Newport Daily News several months after Tirellas’ death. I read a Facebook page for the residents of Newport and every three or four months someone talks about it.
A d
Walker, now 68, says in a video interview with Lance published Thursday by Vanity Fair that he never went to the police to tell them what he saw that day on the advice of his father, who feared for his son’s life. The older man warned his son that Duke was a rotten person who had people on his payroll who were very unscrupulous.
Duke inherited his money from his father, James Duke, president of American Tobacco Co. and co-founder of the company known today as Duke Energy. Duke University in North Carolina is named after his family.
After reading the Lances book, Walker went to the police last month to give investigators his account of the events, which he had previously only shared with a small circle of family and friends, and in response, local police are re-examining the case even though Duke died in 1993..
A d
The Newport Police Department would like to pursue the matter further (due to the new information provided to us) and rectify any possible misinformation concluded in the past, if any, for Eduardo and his family, “Detective Jacque Wuest said, who was assigned to reopen the case, said in an email Thursday.
Walker, who was on his bike delivering the Newport Daily News, told Lance he first heard two people arguing and yelling at each other.
And the next thing I heard was the roar of an engine, the crash, the howl of a man, a little skidding and deceleration of the engine, a pause in the howling, a man screaming again, the engine roar again, man’s cry turns into horror of Nooooooo! and then another accident, he said.
When he arrived at the scene, he said he saw Duke get out of a car and move his body to block his view. He asked her if she wanted help and if she wanted him to call the police, and he said she had yelled at him to leave.
A d
Tirella had worked as a designer for Duke for several years. On the day of death, the couple took the station wagon to view an artifact, according to Lances’ book. But Duke was reportedly furious with Tirella for telling her he was leaving her to become a Hollywood stage designer.
Police conducted a brief interview with Duke several days later, in which investigators took her at her word.
She said Tirella was driving but got out of the car to open the huge wrought iron gates to the estate, so she got behind the wheel to go through the gates. She told police that the car suddenly jumped forward. The police report indicates that Tirella was crushed against the doors.
But that’s not what Walker heard. He said he distinctly heard two impacts. And his recollection of the events matched that of a police investigator who concluded that Duke had hit Tirella once, sending him over the hood of the car, then when he fell, accelerated again and the spilled. The car ended up crossing the street where it struck a fence and a tree.
A d
Walker, in a telephone interview, said he never purchased the official death account and surrendered to the police out of civic duty.
The story that was accepted by the cops was not the story I remembered, he said.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.local10.com/entertainment/2021/08/05/1966-death-of-heiress-employee-under-renewed-scrutiny/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]