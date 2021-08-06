Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu reveals “who’s most likely to save the world.” Watch a fun video, new character posters





Actor Simu Liu, best known for playing Shang-Chi in the new Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had fun with his co-stars Awkwafina and Meng’er Zhang. The latter embody Katy and Xialing respectively. Shang-Chi will be the first Asian superhero to direct a Marvel movie. In the new video released by Marvel Studios Thursday, the trio play “Who’s Most Likely To” where they pick from the three, things like who fight, joke out of a confrontation, survive a zombie apocalypse, and Moreover. As part of their responses, the three actors also revealed a lot about their characters. Who is most likely to… Marvel Edition! Get to know the stars behind our heroes in #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Live it in theaters on September 3. pic.twitter.com/hYEuLQEuFi Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 5, 2021 Waiting for, Marvel studios also released a new series of character posters on Thursday, where we take a closer look at Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng’er Zhang, as well as actor Tony Leung who plays the role of Mandarin, and Shang-Chis’ father. , who is the leader of the Ten Rings terrorist organization. The film tells us the origin story of Shang-Chi, also called the Master of Kung Fu. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi also stars Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen and Florian Munteanu. Actor Benedict Wong would reprise his role as a wizard in the new film. With Simu Liu in the title role, the actor hits theaters on September 3.

