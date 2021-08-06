Series Secrets Revealed – The Hollywood Reporter

Five years of production Carpooling Karaoke: The Series, Eric Pankowski still has butterflies before filming each episode. “Because there is no host, you just don’t know,” he explains.

When Eric Pankowski and co-creator Ben Winston began developing a spin-off of the recurring Late Late Show with James Corden segment in 2016, they never planned to break the mold. “Carpool Karaoke” was already a smash hit, racking up hundreds of millions of views on YouTube for Corden’s songs with megastars such as Adele, Elton John and Jennifer Lopez. But with Corden busy hosting his own show, someone else should get behind the wheel on Apple TV +. Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

In the end, the showrunners chose an “intimidating” but thrilling alternative: “What [if there is] no host? Pankowski remembers throwing. “What [if we] take the spirit of “Carpooling” – which brings different celebrities into the car [and] get them to let their guard down – and have fun with the fact that we can have all of these crazy couples in every episode? “

Each episode features two or more famous faces – not just Grammy-winning musicians who sail with Corden, but also sportsmen, comedians, models and actors. Guests can request to roll with a friend or favorite artist, or they can roll the dice for a “opposites attract” scenario. The result is a list that spans the gamut of predictable pairings, such as The iron Throne co-stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, to some who are less intuitive (think Billy Eichner and Metallica). In this way, “each episode becomes [like] a special, ”Pankowski says. “If we have Alicia Keys and John Legend on the show, it’s a very different episode than Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg.”

Guest stars are by no means passive passengers. From the selection of their songs to the decision which will lead, the talent has a strong hand in the creation of their episode. “Because there is no host, they can’t rely on anyone else to literally drive the car or figuratively drive the conversation,” Pankowski adds. “So every idea that happens on the show is because they wanted to do it.”

Behind the scenes, Pankowski and his team are working hard to bring these ideas to life. This includes coordinating a date (“It can take a long time for all the stars to line up”), licensing the music, writing jokes, and planning the route. On the day of filming, the producers hug the stars’ car, forming a trailer for where to go. After Pankowski hands over the keys and loads the playlist, the dashboard-mounted cameras start rolling.

From there, the show is out of the hands of the producers – and Pankowski has learned to expect the unexpected. There was a time when Chelsea Handler refused to follow the trailer and her carpool buddy, Blake Shelton, made it a recurring track. And there was the one time Seth MacFarlane crashed into the car in front of him with Ariana Grande by his side. In such moments, the genius of Carpooling shines brightly: “It’s not hard to be cool when working from a music palette [and talent] it’s endless, ”Pankowski says. “The joy and magic of the show is that it changes with every episode.”

Unlike the “very unnatural environments” of the talk shows where he made his debut, Carpool Karaoke strives to create an environment as relaxing as possible for its performers. “There is no producer in the car,” Pankowski explains. “In seconds the cameras drop, the microphones drop and they are what they are.”

A camera is attached to the show’s SUV in Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

Courtesy of CBS

The fact that the majority of the show is set in a comparable setting helps achieve “a level of authenticity that just doesn’t exist on television,” Pankowski explains. “We’ve all been in the car and think we’re the best singer in the world, performing our favorite songs,” he adds. “There is something about this show that levels the playing field [between] our audience and the talent that makes them immensely accessible and totally joyful. “

“Joy” is a word Pankowski often uses when talking about his job – and Carpool KaraokeThe singular commitment to make it known is one of his achievements of which he is most proud. “This is not a snare moment [or] get a YouTube clip of someone who looks silly, ”he says. “It’s just about celebrating the joy of the music, the talent of the people in the car with us and the fun they have together.”

At the end of a long day of filming, the butterflies are gone and Pankowski leaves the set with a smile on his face. “Land on a show like this and be there from the start?” It’s winning the lottery as a producer.

***

Best star pairs for Carpool Karaoke Spin off

The Muppets and Jason Sudeikis sing “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie

“The puppeteers behind the Muppets are just the most talented people I’ve ever met,” Pankowski says. “And Sudeikis was there with them.”

Maya Rudolph and Haim sing Madonna’s “Like a Prayer”

“They are all amazing singers, and they were all such huge Madonna fans, so seeing their joy and passion in making this song… It’s good up there,” said the showrunner.

Alicia Keys and John Legend sing “No One” by Keys

“It was kind of one of those moments where you think, ‘Wow, that’s what the show is. And if that’s what the show is, thank you, Ben and James, for hiring me, ”says Pankowski.

The Cyrus family sings “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

“It was the first where we made a family together, so it was a different dynamic for us. And it was just amazing to watch this incredibly talented family go wild over one of their favorite songs, ”the showrunner said.

Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey perform “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson

“Two people you wouldn’t expect to be together, singing a song you wouldn’t expect them to sing together. This episode was like a road trip with friends.

