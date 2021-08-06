Rome Rotary Canalfest will make a triumphant return

As the coronavirus has derailed plans for Rotary Canalfest 2020 – as well as almost every other event in and around the region – event planners, city officials, and those who just love to get out and enjoy it. that the community has to offer look forward to the return of the 2021 event.

This weekend, the Rotary Club of Rome will host the popular event, presented by Hannaford at Bellamy Harbor Park.

The event, according to organizers, will last for three full days of family entertainment; although you don’t need to have kids to still have fun at the event. Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Friday August 6 and the event will feature a variety of entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling, culinary delights and fireworks. The highly anticipated 2021 festival will end on Sunday August 8 with a closing ceremony at 5.30 p.m.

Rome Rotary Canalfest will feature a full and colorful midway with attractions from Ontario Rides. There will be a wide variety of entertainment on the City Stage throughout the three day event.

For those looking to whet their appetites with traditional festival dishes, the Canalfest Food Court will be open with traditional dishes such as fried dough, sausage and peppers, hot dogs, fries; barbecue, ice cream, lemonade, marinated sliced ​​beef sandwiches, pizza and other food and drink. Among the suppliers scheduled to participate in Canalfest ’21 are: Chimos Catering, Doughboy, Mr. Whippy and Little Giordano’s.

The event will also feature a host of demonstrations and exhibits, including Hannaford’s Healthy Foods; a drone cage; Mohawk Valley Community College Powerplants and Airframes program; Activities and exhibits at the boathouse at Bellamy Harbor Park; the Historical Society of Rome; the historic Erie Canal and military memorabilia from Rotary Veterans Coordinator Ziggy Zigmond.

The event will also feature an array of vendors selling a wide selection of merchandise.

Participation is free but Rotarians will be at the gates to receive voluntary donations ($ 1 suggested). All proceeds from the event are donated to the community throughout the year in the form of Rotary donations and community service projects.

Canalfest is a non-smoking and alcohol-free event. Unvaccinated participants are asked to wear masks in accordance with state and federal health guidelines. Bellamy Harbor Park’s large open room offers plenty of space for festival-goers to stretch out.

Although some event-goers might disagree, citing the relaxing charm of strolling along Rome’s waterfront at the convergence of the Mohawk River and Erie Canal with a freshly squeezed lemonade and fried batter. loaded with sugar, here’s a list of highlights from the upcoming event, followed by a full entertainment program:

Friday August 6

Doors open at 5 p.m. and visitors can enjoy the entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling and culinary delights until dark, then stay for the fireworks that will close. the first day of the event. The park closes at 10 p.m.

Saturday August 7

Highlights include: The annual fishing tournament, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with prizes for the largest game fish (bass, walleye, northern pike) and the largest non-game fish (perch, bullhead and carp) . Anglers under the age of 12 can register their catch for the “Lucky Fish”. There is a full range of activities and entertainment (see schedule below), culminating with a second night of colorful fireworks and sky-filling. The park closes at 10 p.m.

Sunday August 8

From noon to 5 p.m., visitors can enjoy entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling and culinary delights for the last day of the event. The day ends with the announcement of the 50/50 winner of CanalFest’21 and the closing ceremonies.

Entertainment on the Copper City stage

Friday August 6:

5 p.m. Midnite Mike, blues guitarist;

5.15 p.m. Short intermission to cut the ribbon and welcome to Canalfest’21

5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Midnight Mike continues his performance

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fritz’s Polka Band

9:15 p.m. Daily 50/50 draw

9:30 p.m. Fireworks

Saturday August 7

Noon to 1 p.m. Open Mic for local budding talent

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. John Hayes O’Neil School of Dance

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. John Liebing, lead guitarist

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Intermission

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. LOCO Brothers Band

9:30 p.m. Daily 50/50 draw

9.45 p.m. Fireworks

Sunday 8/8/2021

Noon to 1 p.m. Open Mic for local budding talent

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., DJ Reggie of All Event’s Entertainment fills the park with sounds

5:15 p.m. Daily 50/50 draw.

5.30 p.m. Closing ceremonies, announcement of the dates for CanalFest’22.

For more information, visit the Rotary Rome Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RomeRotary/.